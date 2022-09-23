ST. JACOBS, ON, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Home Hardware Stores Limited, Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer, is excited to announce it is joining Scene+, one of Canada's largest and most flexible loyalty programs. The new partnership, expected to launch in summer 2023, will allow Scene+ members to earn and redeem points at the Canadian retailer's close to 1,100 Dealer-owned stores nationwide.

Home Hardware Building Centre (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited) Scotiabank Logo (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited) Scene+ Logo (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

"Proudly Canadian, Home Hardware and our independent Dealer-Owners work hard to provide the best shopping experience to our customers in communities from coast-to-coast and this strategic partnership with Scene+ furthers that commitment," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "Whether it's a small repair around the house or a full kitchen renovation, the rewards offered through our new loyalty program will provide Canadians with even more reasons to choose Home Hardware for all their home improvement needs."

Home Hardware's announcement comes shortly after Empire Company Limited announced co-ownership of Scene+ and revealed plans to roll the program out regionally across the country to banners such as Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Thrifty Foods, Foodland, FreshCo, Lawtons, and others by early 2023.

Along with this, Scene+ offers a vast number of rewards across a broad spectrum of partners. Members can enjoy a night out at Cineplex theatres and entertainment venues; dine at more than 700 Recipe Unlimited restaurants across Canada, including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, and Montana's; earn points while shopping at hundreds of popular retailers online through Scene+ Rakuten, or spend their points on gift cards at 60+ retailers or through the Apple and Best Buy catalogues; and enjoy extraordinary experiences like trip planning with Scene+ Travel, Powered by Expedia. Scene+ is also the official loyalty partner of NBA Canada, giving members access to amazing prizes and experiences.

With Home Hardware and Empire's more than 2,200 combined retail locations joining other top-tier brands, the Scene+ program will have a presence at more than 7,000 locations by summer 2023. This broad spectrum of partners means members can earn and redeem on travel, movies, entertainment, shopping, dining, banking, grocery and in summer 2023 – home improvement! In the meantime, Scene+ members can spend their points on Home Hardware gift cards at Sceneplus.ca.

"We are excited for Home Hardware, a beloved Canadian brand, to be the next partner to join the Scene+ family in 2023," said Tracey Pearce, President, Scene+. "Today, Scene+ has more than 10 million members and is quickly becoming Canada's leading lifestyle loyalty program. From home improvement projects and grocery to entertainment and travel, we reward members for experiencing more of what they want with those who matter most."

As the exclusive home improvement retail partner of Scene+, Home Hardware will also provide Canadians with the opportunity to enhance their purchasing and earning power on everyday purchases through a suite of new credit offerings in partnership with Scotiabank.

"We launched Scene+ with the intention of creating a leading loyalty rewards program that offers members more flexibility and value and the ability to earn points on a wide range of everyday purchases," said Clinton Braganza, SVP Customer Loyalty and Partnerships at Scotiabank. "Adding revered Canadian brands like Home Hardware to the growing list of partners will further enhance the program for the millions of members who enjoy it today."

Since it relaunched in December 2021, Scene+ provides members with an intuitive mobile app at the centre of their customer experience. With the strength of Home Hardware providing even more opportunity to earn and redeem on purchases, Scene+ is poised to take the front wallet position for millions of Canadians.

Specific details about the Scene+ partnership and offers and Scotiabank credit products will be made available ahead of the summer 2023 launch. FAQs are available here.

For more information about the Scene+ program, visit Sceneplus.ca.

Media can download high-resolution images here.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

About Scene+

Scene+™ is Canada's favourite lifestyle loyalty program that gives members something new to look forward to. Scene+ offers members rewards their way – allowing them to earn and redeem Scene+ points for grocery entertainment, travel, shopping, dining, and banking. Members can also accelerate their earning power with seven Scotiabank credit and debit cards. Scene+ is the national loyalty partner of the NBA® in Canada.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.3 trillion (as of July 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Home Hardware Stores Limited

For further information: Home Hardware Public Relations: Meghan Furman, Public Relations Manager, [email protected], 226-750-0437; Scene+ Public Relations: Meredith Montgomery, 647-830-5338, [email protected]; Scotiabank: Alen Sadeh, Global Communications, [email protected], 437-234-1137