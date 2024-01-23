ST. JACOBS, ON, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Home Hardware Stores Limited is proud to be recognized on Forbes' list of Canada's Best Employers 2024.

"As Home Hardware Stores Limited celebrates our 60th year in business, we remain committed to the values the company was built on. Every day our Dealers and Team Members are improving life at Home by cultivating a one-of-kind culture that our customers can feel when they visit us in store," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "It is an honour to be recognized as one of Canada's best employers in 2024."

HHSL Team Members (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

Home Hardware Stores Limited provides Team Members with a range of career advancement tools, wellness programs, and progressive learning opportunities.

"At Home, we recognize that work is just one part of life. Our goal is to provide programs and resources that support our Team Members' overall wellbeing," said Scott Bryant, Chief Human Resources Officer, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "From group benefit plans to wellness classes and education scholarships, we want every Team Member to have what they need to reach their full potential."

Forbes and Statista Inc. co-present this award to recipients based on independent surveys from Canada-based employees who gave feedback on their workplace. Evaluations were based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employer to friends and family. These evaluations also included participants' opinions on a series of work-related topics such as working conditions, salary potential, and company image.

To learn more about career opportunities at Home, visit www.homehardware.ca/careers

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre, and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

SOURCE Home Hardware Stores Limited

For further information: [email protected]