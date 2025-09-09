BURFORD, ON, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - BeautiTone, the number one Canadian-owned retail paint brand, has revealed its 2026 Colour of the Year, 'Muse' (TR26-4-3). Drawing inspiration from the depth of classical art, 'Muse' is a refined, earthy hue that brings a sense of grounded elegance to interior spaces.

More than just a colour, 'Muse' offers a sensory journey – bringing a sense of depth and quiet sophistication to any space.

'Muse' (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited) BeautiTone (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited) 'Whispering Laurel' and 'Muse' (CNW Group/Home Hardware Stores Limited)

"Grounded in historical influence yet thoughtfully reimagined for contemporary spaces, this year's palette invites exploration of vintage-inspired pigments that pay homage to the artistry of classical painters," said Kristen Gear, Colour Specialist & Graphic Designer, BeautiTone Paint and Home Products. "It encourages us to trace timeless brushstrokes while confidently turning our vision toward the future."

At the heart of the BeautiTone 2026 Colour Trends palette, 'Muse' is one of seven hues accompanied by four supporting neutrals. Other standout shades include 'Decadent,' a layered red with rich berry undertones and vintage elegance; 'Dusted Terra Cotta,' a grounded, sunbaked hue softened by time; and 'Whispering Laurel,' a graceful green touched by ageless memories.

"The 2026 Colour Trends palette steps away from short-lived trends, offering timeless colours with deep meaning," said Gear. "Each shade is designed to help people create spaces that feel intentional, expressive, and uniquely their own. It's an invitation to create personal style with authenticity and purpose."

BeautiTone's 2026 Colour of the Year and full Colour Trends palette are available exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, and Home Hardware Building Centre locations across Canada. 'Muse' and the other trend shades are offered in BeautiTone's Designer, Signature, Pure, and PRO paint lines.

BeautiTone Paint and Home Products Division

Headquartered in Burford, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited's BeautiTone and Home Products Division is one of the most modern paint manufacturing facilities in North America. The BeautiTone and Home Products Division distributes a full range of private label products, including BeautiTone paints, stains, and a wide range of aerosol products. Proudly made in Canada (with domestic and import materials) in Burford, Ontario, BeautiTone is exclusively sold at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, and Home Hardware Building Centre stores across Canada. BeautiTone produces top-quality paint and home products made available in its Designer, Pure, Signature, Wood-Shield, and PRO series since 1980. More information about BeautiTone is available at beautitone.ca.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Founded over 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country's largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences through helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

