ST. JACOBS, ON, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Home Hardware, Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials and furniture home improvement retailer, has teamed up with FlipGive, North America's leading shopping rewards app for teams, to launch the Play More Matching Grant. Designed to provide support to young athletes across the country, $75,000 in matching grants will be available to sports teams to help keep kids in the game.

"Home Hardware's Dealer-Owners have a long-standing history of supporting their communities through local youth-sport sponsorships and contributions," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "This program builds on those efforts and our commitment to removing barriers so young people can participate in the games they love."

Presented by Home Hardware, the Play More Matching Grant program invites youth sports teams across Canada to register on FlipGive, an easy-to-use app designed to help sports parents lower the cost to play by shopping for the things they're already buying from over 700 brands. The first 250 teams to raise $100 will receive a $100 matching grant.

"You can't put a price tag on the benefit of sports and recreational activities in a kid's life. We aim to remove barriers to accessing sports by lowering the cost to play," said Mark Bachman, FlipGive Co-Founder and CEO. "Home Hardware's commitment to the Play More Matching Grant will help bridge that gap so families across Canada can stay in the game and spend less."

The Play More Matching Grant is open to youth sports teams across Canada and will be distributed during two programs. Spring/summer matching grants totalling $25,000 will be available from April 18 to July 8, 2022 and fall/winter matching grants totalling $50,000 will be available from August 8 to December 2, 2022.

This is Home Hardware's second matching grant program in partnership with FlipGive. The 2021 Home Hardware Return to Sport Matching Grant provided $70,000 in matching contributions to help more than 500 youth sports teams get back in the game after being sidelined by the global pandemic.

To learn more about the Play More Matching Grant and how to apply, please visit www.flipgivegrants.com/playmore/can.

ABOUT FLIPGIVE

Founded in 2016, FlipGive offers youth sports teams free tools to make and manage money so they can play more and spend less. From preseason to postseason, teams shop and earn cashback toward expenses, manage their banking and budget, collect fee payments, and more. Teams across North America have earned $30M and counting. FlipGive is a certified B-Corporation. For more information, please visit flipgive.com.

About Home Hardware Stores Limited

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

SOURCE Home Hardware Stores Limited

For further information: [email protected]