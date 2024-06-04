Home Economists Applaud New High School Graduation Requirements for Financial Literacy

PETERBOROUGH, ON, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Home Economics Association (OHEA) welcomes the announcement on May 30, 2024, by the Ontario Ministry of Education, to include a financial literacy graduation requirement, and to elevate the Ontario curriculum with life skills through additional Home Economics related education. Professional Home Economists agree that essential life skills empower graduates to achieve and maintain a desirable quality of life for themselves, their families, communities, and humanity.

OHEA is hopeful that a mandatory curriculum will be developed to embrace all facets of Home Economics: food and nutrition, human development, housing and household maintenance, textiles, financial literacy, family dynamics, healthy relationships, consumerism, and environmental sustainability. While Ontario currently has a popular comprehensive Family Studies (Home Economics) curriculum at the secondary level, all courses are elective. Without such courses graduates lack essential life skills which impact their quality of life, their work, and their community as responsible and contributing citizens.

OHEA firmly believes that Home Economics related courses must be taught by Ontario Certified Teachers with Family Studies teaching qualifications.

As a Professional Association comprised of home economists, registered dietitians, teachers and scholars, OHEA offers to be part of the consultations to begin this fall to provide professional support and content expertise in building and implementing a 'modernized' Home Economics curriculum.

The history of Home Economics in Canada shows a dynamic ability to respond to the changing needs of individuals in their homes and families. OHEA members, by their education and experience, look forward to assisting the Ministry of Education with the new Ontario Diploma requirements.

OHEA is a self-regulated body of Professional Home Economists, which promotes high professional standards among its members so that they can assist families and individuals to achieve and maintain a desirable quality of life. www.ohea.on.ca Enquires: [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario Home Economics Association

For further information: Contact Eileen Stanbury, P.H.Ec. OHEA Administrator/Registrar, 705-874-3264