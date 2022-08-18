Home Deposits Now Partners with Aviva Canada to Offer Novel, Smart, and Innovative Deposit Option for Canadian Homebuyers

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Home Deposits Now has brand new features and loads of exciting announcements we can't wait to share. In our quest to provide a secure and convenient alternative to traditional certified cheques when purchasing a home, we've partnered with Aviva Canada to revolutionize the real estate marketplace for home buyers, sellers, realtors, mortgage brokers and lenders by providing a smart and easy alternative to the traditional home deposit that is as secure as a certified cheque.

Now underwritten by Aviva Canada, our Home Deposit Guarantee is a surety bond that guarantees the deposit amount until closing. This guarantee seamlessly places both the buyer and the seller in the same position as with a cash deposit. This bonding process is already common practice in Australia and Europe, and Home Deposits Now is excited to bring it across the pond. We have been reviewed by Federal and Provincial real estate councils and associations, as well as by one of the country's leading law firms for compliance in Canada, and are a member of CMBA.

In addition to our partnership with Aviva, Home Deposits Now continues to bring innovation to the housing market by partnering with the AIR MILES® Reward Program. Home Deposits Now Preferred Partners, customers, and real estate professionals will earn 1 Reward Mile per $100 of premium along with special bonuses.

Now, let's get to the elephant in the room - we've launched our new brand under Deposit Rocket Inc, Home Deposits Now ! As part of our rebranding strategy, this change aims to emphasize exactly what we do - provide a quick and simple solution to a stressful problem in the home buying process. Canadians can now instantly unlock the equity in their current homes or liquid investments with the Guarantee, giving them the competitive edge when putting in offers on a new home.

Home Deposits Now CEO, Don Miller, underlines his vision: "Our goal is to take some major friction out of the home buying experience. Liquidating deposit funds is stressful, time-consuming and expensive. Obtaining, delivering, and redepositing certified cheques should be a thing of the past! We've created a secure alternative that is near instant, very convenient, and affordable – a better buying experience for all involved."

Potential home buyers can get a Guarantee instantly by filling out our simple, 5-minute online application with no-credit-checks. Home Deposits Now's streamlined end-to-end portal features a quick fee calculator and provides instant qualification for buyers. This trusted and stress-free alternative to the cash deposit helps buyers unlock their equity for a quicker and easier home purchase.

Home Deposits Now is a new way of empowering home buyers to unlock their equity and secure deposits in minutes - not hours. The Home Deposit Guarantee replaces a traditional deposit cheque with a cash equivalent guarantee deposit bond. This means no more loans, credit checks, or hassle. We are a deposit solution that enables more people to obtain home ownership through methods that have been used in other countries for decades. Our mission is to use these vehicles to bring home ownership within the reach of buyers across Canada.

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, lifestyle, business insurance, and surety to 2.4 million customers. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a bright and sustainable future for our people, our customers, our communities, and our planet. In 2021, Aviva announced its plan on a global level to become a net-zero carbon emissions company by 2040, the most demanding target of any major insurance company in the world.

The AIR MILES® Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program with nearly 11 million active collector accounts, representing nearly two-thirds of all Canadian households. AIR MILES® collectors get AIR MILES® Reward Miles at more than 300+ leading online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. Collectors show their AIR MILES® card when they shop at participating partners to earn Reward Miles on qualifying purchases, which they can use towards rewards in-store or online.

