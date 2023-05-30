Home and lifestyle brand FOX HOME launches in Canada

FOX HOME initiates its Canadian launch with opening of Toronto Eaton Centre, along with seven more stores in 2023

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, FOX HOME, a lifestyle brand specializing in homeware products, is proud to officially launch in Canada. Kicking off its official debut in Canada, with its first store, a 4,000-square foot retail space, located in the downtown Toronto Eaton Centre.

FOX HOME's Canadian flagship store in the Eaton Centre. (CNW Group/FOX HOME Canada)

FOX HOME is a home and lifestyle brand that offers an array of casual and fashionable home products for the kitchen, tabletop, textiles, bathroom and decoration. The brand designs in-house and aspires for constant innovation, offering fashionable products that are refreshed for every season, adapting to the trends and diverse needs of its customers. FOX HOME offers a large variety of casual, classic and functional items for the home, all at attractive prices.

FOX HOME seeks to enrich the lifestyle for those who love innovation and creativity. The brand believes that homes are a reflection of oneself and express the personality and the unique story of every individual. FOX HOME is looking forward to inviting customers to a shopping experience, allowing them to create their own home according to their lifestyle, style preferences, budget and overall needs. FOX HOME- make it your home.

"We are thrilled to bring FOX HOME to Canada and to offer Canadians a fresh perspective in the realm of lifestyle and home design," says Talia Porat, CEO and Chief Designer at FOX HOME. "FOX HOME offers innovative and unique homeware products for many rooms in the house, including the dining room, kitchen, bedroom, and decorative pieces. We are confident Canadians will fall in love with FOX HOME and have the products be an extension of their homes."

FOX HOME is part of FOX GROUP, the group responsible for bringing the brand to Canadian consumers. Following the launch of its first store in the Eaton Centre, the brand will open seven additional stores in Toronto's leading malls by the of 2023. The next four stores will open in June and July and be located in Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Fairview Mall, Square One Shopping Centre and Sherway Gardens. Stores in Vaughan Mills, Upper Canada Mall and Scarborough Town Centre are expected to open before the end of the year.

The brand provides a unique shopping experience as the products presented in the stores are divided into 'mini collections' and are constantly refreshed. In each collection, customers can find a wide variety of items that create a complete and holistic design concept. For example, everything that is needed for an extensive tableware, with a dining set, cutlery, a tablecloth and more.

Visit the official website of FOX HOME at fox-home.com to explore the diverse range of items available. Currently, the website serves as a platform for browsing, however, the site will be fully operational for online sales, before the end of the year.

About FOX GROUP

"FOX GROUP" is an Israeli company specializing in the retail management of international brands. With more than one thousand stores worldwide, online capabilities, strong supply chain resources, and the most extensive loyalty program membership in Israel, Fox Group's retail leadership is built on an extraordinary history of first tracking new trends, logistical excellence, and a win-win approach to brand portfolio partners and customers. "FOX GROUP" manages 24 international and local brands in Israel with a strong presence across Europe, and Canada. Her strategy is to build on this infrastructure to focus on further global expansion, leading through tech & Innovation. "FOX GROUP," listed on the Israeli stock market Tase (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange).

SOURCE FOX HOME Canada

For further information: For more information, or to arrange interviews please contact: Allie Martin, Pomp & Circumstance PR, [email protected], 905-749-0228