Holy Napoli Pizza Doubles Distribution Across Canada

Holy Napoli's founder, Francesca Galasso, knew pizza was her calling and it led her to perfect her craft at the Accademia della Pizza Napoletana. Francesca opened a popular pizzeria in North Vancouver, devoting herself to making pizza that was authentically hers. As word grew about her pizzeria, she was inspired to find a way to have an even greater impact and set out to innovate the frozen pizza aisle in grocery stores. Francesca created recipes that allowed her pizzas to be frozen and baked at home without sacrificing quality, and Holy Napoli was born.

"Since our initial launch it has been our mission to bring authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas to homes across Canada," says Francesca Galasso, founder and CEO, Holy Napoli Pizza. "I cannot wait for even more Canadians to experience the difference our high quality, fresh ingredients and time-honoured process makes in our frozen pizza."

Available in 5 flavours, Holy Napoli pizzas feature something for every palette in the family.

Holy Napoli's original thaw-and-proof Neapolitan dough balls are easy to stretch and customize, making pizzaiolos out of home cooks in kitchens everywhere!

Holy Napoli is a rapidly expanding producer of Neapolitan-style frozen pizza and pizza dough. Founded in 2017 with a goal of revolutionizing the frozen aisle with authentic, restaurant quality pizza, Holy Napoli's products are available for sale in over 800 retail stores across Canada, including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Metro, Georgia Main Food Group, Spud.ca, Calgary Co-op, Thrifty Foods, Fortinos and more. For more information visit www.holynapoli.com or on Instagram @holynapoli.

