Holo Telepresence Robots Now Available in Quebec

Far more sophisticated than traditional videoconferencing tools, the robots provide a physical presence and are remote-controlled to move around as you like. Their battery life can reach up to six hours.

Press kit and visuals

Holo Robots bring people closer; they are ideal for production line supervisors, health care workers, those who must attend meetings remotely or even students who cannot go to school. Since it is easy to use, it is the perfect way to visit a loved one in a nursing home or explore an exhibition at a museum.

"We hope to offer an alternative to telecommuting. While not a substitute for human contact, telepresence provides a greater sense of belonging and freedom than videoconferences. Holo Robots will have its place in the transformation of tomorrow's work environment", explains Julien Depelteau, Holo Robots founder.

The robot features exceptional image quality and audio, night vision mode, and a network of 3D sensors enabling it to go around obstacles. The intuitive driving experience and minimalist design make the robot an asset in any team while also reducing travel expenses. A computer or telephone controls the robot remotely to drive anywhere, see, and hear everything in its surroundings.

Less than 10 minutes is needed to assemble the robot.

All interested companies can now book a free, personalized test-drive by clicking here.

SOURCE Holo Robots

For further information: For interviews: Marilyne Levesque, Marelle Communications, [email protected] 514-884-6351