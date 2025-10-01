Holland America Line to Celebrate Nearly 80 Years of Alaska Exploration with Debut Float in the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®

Two iconic brands come together to bring the grandeur of Alaska to a national stage with a majestic float featuring its people, wildlife and glaciers

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is bringing the splendors of Alaska to New York City next month with its debut float in the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. Ahead of the cruise line's 80th anniversary of exploring the Great Land, the float will evoke the state's majestic landscapes and indomitable spirit through artistry and dynamic design.

Holland America Line reveals its official float rendering for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade during a special unveiling in Juneau, Alaska.

Holland America Line's float will transport the wonder of Alaska to the heart of Manhattan, showcasing kinetic design elements, which have never been seen before in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The design is set to capture the breathtaking glaciers, richness of Alaska's wildlife and tranquil majesty of Denali National Park. Joining the lineup of signature floats, the Alaska-inspired creation will journey down the Parade's 2.5-mile route before its grand arrival at the iconic Macy's Herald Square flagship.

"Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national stage where we can celebrate our nearly 80 years exploring Alaska by bringing the beauty and adventure of Alaska to the streets of Manhattan," said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. "We love Alaska, and our float is a tribute to its grandeur -- a way to honor its landscapes, spirit and people while inspiring travelers to experience it with us."

Going beyond a beautiful piece of visual art, the float will feature the largest kinetic sculpture in Parade history, designed to animate elements during the Macy's parade -- from sculpted animals to the glaciers. This technology will dynamically showcase the untamed beauty of Alaska, elevating its landscape into a memorable spectacle of motion and life.

The float will evoke Alaska's stunning scenery, celebrating Holland America Line's Glacier Guarantee and its unmatched ways to see Alaska's wildlife -- with 178 sanctuaries and sightseeing opportunities -- more than any other cruise line. The float also showcases the cruise line's Global Fresh Fish Program, which highlights Holland America as the first and only cruise line certified in Alaska sustainable seafood, supporting local Alaskan fisheries and bringing regional flavors on board, noted for sourcing directly from local Alaskan fishermen.

"We are thrilled to welcome Holland America Line to this year's Parade lineup as they bring the majesty and untamed wilderness of Alaska to New York City this November," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Over the past few months, we've collaborated closely to bring Alaska's scenery to life through lifelike sculptures and a never-before-seen kinetic effect that is sure to inspire and delight both live spectators and viewers nationwide on Thanksgiving morning."

To honor its relationship with Alaska, Holland America Line announced its participation in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at an event aboard Eurodam Sept. 29, 2025, while the ship was in Juneau, Alaska. In attendance for the float design unveiling were Holland America Line team members, tourism representatives and government officials from the region, including Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon.

"Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an incredible opportunity to share the splendors of Alaska with the rest of the country," said Commissioner Julie Sande from the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development. "Holland America Line's float captures the beauty of our state in a way that's uniquely Alaskan. It's a joy to know that people across the country will get a glimpse of what makes Alaska so special."

Celebrating Alaska Since Before Statehood

In 2027, Holland America Line will mark 80 years of Alaska exploration that began before Alaska was a state. In its 79th season, which is the summer of 2026, six ships will explore the region from April through September on itineraries ranging from seven to 28 days, including the popular monthlong "Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice." Guests will have the option to sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; or between Vancouver and Whittier (Anchorage), Alaska.

Travelers looking for a more in-depth experience can embark on a Holland America Line signature Cruisetour that combines a cruise with an overland tour to Denali National Park -- and with some tours including a journey up to the Yukon. Holland America Line remains the only cruise line to include the Yukon on overland experiences.

The 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, Nov. 27 in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in all time zones. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade. For more information, visit macys.com/parade.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

SOURCE Holland America Line