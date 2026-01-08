Holland America Line Sees Dramatic Rise in Europe Bookings for 2026

SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is experiencing a surge in demand for European cruises, with bookings for its 2026 season up more than a third compared to this time last year.

The rise is especially notable in the cruise line's Northern Europe voyages, an increase of nearly 50% year over year, as travelers seek out the region's dramatic natural beauty and easy‑to‑explore cities. Convenient departures from both Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and Dover, England, give guests easy access to some of the region's most spectacular landscapes and culturally rich ports.

Guests can book a variety of itineraries including many sailing onboard the cruise line's flagship, Rotterdam.

"Given the strong pace of bookings we're seeing and our 'Start Your Journey' Wave promotion underway, I'd recommend anyone considering a summer European cruise book soon," said Dan Rough, vice president of revenue management for Holland America Line. "With our Dutch roots and unmatched expertise in the region, guests know they're traveling with the European cruise experts when they choose Holland America. These voyages will sell out and at the fast pace we are seeing this year, now is a good time for guests to secure their ideal cruise."

Highlights of the 2026 Europe Season

Guests sailing Europe with Holland America Line in 2026 can expect a deeply enriching experience shaped by the brand's long history in the region and its thoughtfully curated itineraries:

Immersive Itineraries with More Time in Port: Holland America Line's Europe cruises are designed to offer longer port days and more overnights, giving guests ample time to explore destinations in depth. Many itineraries allow for evening dining ashore, cultural performances and local nightlife in popular cities across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

The 2026 season features itineraries that visit more than 175 UNESCO World Heritage sites and explore 35 countries across the Mediterranean, British Isles, Northern Europe and the Canary Islands. Guests can experience marquee ports such as Barcelona, Spain; Naples, Italy; and Dubrovnik, Croatia; as well as lesser-visited gems including Portofino, Italy; St. Tropez, France; and Valletta, Malta. Regionally Inspired Culinary Experiences: Dining on board reflects the flavors of the regions visited, with menus inspired by Mediterranean, Northern European, and British Isles cuisine. Guests can enjoy fresh seafood, regional wines and destination-themed dishes crafted by Holland America Line's Culinary Ambassadors.

World Cup Action On Board

Guests can book their cruise in Europe with confidence, knowing they won't miss a single FIFA World Cup 26™ match. Holland America Line will broadcast every match across its fleet. From June 11 to July 19, 2026, all 104 tournament matches will air in staterooms via Sport 24 Special Event Channels, with select games featured on the Lido big screen or in World Stage theaters.

Cruises Available for Booking

For a limited time, guests who book with Have It All can choose from a number of itineraries spanning Europe with a $25 deposit and free balcony upgrade -- including:

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

