Holland America Line Takes Cruisers to the Iconic Sites and Natural Wonders of Australia and New Zealand in 2025-2026

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- For guests dreaming of a cruise vacation to the Land Down Under, Holland America Line's Australia and New Zealand season sailing from November 2025 to March 2026 is now open for booking. From vibrant capital cities to captivating scenery, Holland America Line's cruises to Australia and New Zealand are a tapestry of diverse landscapes and unique cultures.

The 14-day itineraries aboard Noordam allow travelers to easily journey between the two countries and visit the best locales in the region — all while experiencing Holland America Line's award-winning service and authentic, localized programming. New Collectors' Voyages combine a two-week cruise with an epic Legendary Voyage to the South Pacific, creating a longer vacation up to 50 days across several cruising regions.

"Australia and New Zealand are excellent options for cruisers looking for global destinations, iconic cities and wild wonders," said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer. "We craft our cruises to showcase the best of each region. With these voyages, guests can immerse themselves in New Zealand in a port-intensive itinerary that also features scenic cruising through Milford Sound, or they can see wildlife like penguins and kangaroos while exploring South Australia."

Holland America Line's Australia and New Zealand cruises sail roundtrip from Sydney, Australia, or between Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand.

Highlights of the 2025-2026 Australia and New Zealand Season

All cruises are aboard Noordam.

" Australia and New Zealand " — 14 days, between Sydney and Auckland : Departures in November, February and March. Combination of ports in Australia , Tasmania and New Zealand : All cruises call at Melbourne , Australia; Hobart and/or Burnie, Tasmania ; and Tauranga, Napier and Port Chalmers ( Dunedin ), New Zealand . Additional New Zealand ports include a combination of Picton, Wellington , Timaru, Lyttelton ( Christchurch ) and Waitangi.

"New Zealand Discovery" — 14 days, roundtrip from Sydney : Departs Dec. 7, 2025. All New Zealand Ports: Auckland, Waitangi, Tauranga, Gisborne, Napier, Wellington , Lyttelton ( Christchurch ) and Port Chalmers ( Dunedin ).

"South Australia Discovery Holiday" — 14 days, roundtrip from Sydney : Departs Dec. 21, 2025. Melbourne , Phillip Island , Eden, Adelaide and Penneshaw, Australia ; Burnie, Port Arthur and Hobart (late departure), Tasmania .

All itineraries that visit New Zealand include scenic cruising in the stunning Milford Sound located within Fiordland National Park.

include scenic cruising in the stunning Milford Sound located within Fiordland National Park. Holland America Line's Global Fresh Fish Program brings native fresh fish and other local ingredients on board like New Zealand green lipped muscles, Tasmanian Atlantic salmon, Sydney rock oysters and Tasmanian meat pies.

Book Back-to-Back Cruises with a Collectors' Voyage

Noordam will sail five Collectors' Voyages that combine back-to-back, nonrepeating itineraries that allow guests to explore multiple areas in one seamless voyage. These Collectors' Voyages range between 28 and 50 days and merge two 14-day Australia and New Zealand cruises, or one14-day Australia and New Zealand cruise with a Legendary Voyage to the South Pacific.

41-day "South Pacific Crossing & New Zealand" Collectors' Voyage

Departs Oct. 12, 2025 ; from Seattle, Washington , to Auckland .

28-day "New Zealand & South Australia Discovery" Collectors' Voyage

Departs Dec. 7, 2025; roundtrip from Sydney .

42-day "South Australia & South Pacific Islands" Collectors' Voyage

Departs Dec. 21, 2025; from Sydney to Auckland .

42-day "South Pacific Islands & New Zealand" Collectors' Voyage

Departs Jan. 4, 2026 ; roundtrip from Sydney .

50-day "New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing" Collectors' Voyage

Departs March 1, 2026 ; from Auckland to Seattle .

Have It All Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book select 2025-2026 Australia and New Zealand cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi. Terms and conditions apply.

Beginning fares for 2025-2026 Australia and New Zealand 14-day cruises start from $1,759 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. Visit hollandamerica.com for full details.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

