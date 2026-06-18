Holland America Line's Flagship Rotterdam to Debut in Mediterranean for Fall 2027 Season

New cruises combine marquee destinations with immersive itineraries designed for off-

peak travel in the region

SEATTLE, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- For the first time, Holland America Line's flagship Rotterdam will sail a series of cruises in the Mediterranean, with bookings now open for fall 2027. The five itineraries span both the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, offering a chance to experience the region through a relaxed, late-season lens.

The 10- and 11-day voyages call at a mix of standout destinations, from Lisbon and Naples to Kotor, Rhodes and Alexandria. Select itineraries include scenic cruising through the Strait of Messina and past Stromboli, one of the world's most active volcanoes. Sailings can also be combined into longer itineraries, allowing guests to experience a broader mix of the Mediterranean. The season concludes with a 14-day transatlantic crossing from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale.

"We know how much our guests love sailing on Rotterdam, and the Mediterranean is always in high demand," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of revenue planning for Holland America Line. "There's something really special about seeing the flagship sailing in iconic ports like Bilbao, Naples and Rhodes for the first time, and it's a moment we're excited to share with our guests."

In addition to Holland America Line's premium onboard experience, guests can explore the Mediterranean through shore excursions in each port, from visiting the ancient ruins of Ephesus from Kusadasi in Turkey to touring Italy's Pompeii from Naples or wandering Montenegro's medieval streets of Kotor's Old Town. Options range from guided city tours to more immersive experiences that connect guests to the destinations in a meaningful way.

Expanding fall and winter Mediterranean programming

The addition of Rotterdam builds on Holland America Line's commitment to European cruising and broader Mediterranean presence for fall 2027 through winter 2028, with more than 20 sailings available across Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, Oosterdam and Zuiderdam.

Itineraries are designed to offer more time ashore, with a mix of marquee ports and less-visited destinations alongside extended stays that allow for deeper exploration. The season reflects continued demand for Europe beyond the traditional summer months, with guests seeking more time in port and more varied ways to experience the region.

Itinerary highlights

Oct. 17, 2027; 10-day Around the Iberian Peninsula: Spain & Portugal; Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to Barcelona, Spain

Calls at Portsmouth, England; Le Verdon-sur-Mer (Bordeaux), France; Bilbao, Cartagena and Valencia, Spain; and Lisbon, Portugal.

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to Barcelona, Spain Calls at Portsmouth, England; Le Verdon-sur-Mer (Bordeaux), France; Bilbao, Cartagena and Valencia, Spain; and Lisbon, Portugal. Oct. 27, 2027; 11-day Mediterranean Splendor: Spain, Italy & Greece; Barcelona to Athens, Greece

Calls at Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Marseille, France; Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Civitavecchia (Rome) and Naples (Pompeii), Italy; Corfu, Greece; and Kotor.

Barcelona to Athens, Greece Calls at Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Marseille, France; Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Civitavecchia (Rome) and Naples (Pompeii), Italy; Corfu, Greece; and Kotor. Nov. 7, 2027; 10-day Greek Isles: Istanbul Overnight with Mykonos & Rhodes; roundtrip Athens

Calls at Mykonos andand Rhodes, Greece; and Kusadasi (Ephesus) and Istanbul (overnight), Turkey.

roundtrip Athens Calls at Mykonos andand Rhodes, Greece; and Kusadasi (Ephesus) and Istanbul (overnight), Turkey. Nov. 17, 2027; 11-day Greek Isles: Egypt & The Holy Land; roundtrip Athens

Calls at Alexandria (Cairo), Egypt; Limassol, Cyprus; Antalya and Kusadasi, Turkey; Rhodes; and an overnight in Haifa (Tel Aviv), Israel.

roundtrip Athens Calls at Alexandria (Cairo), Egypt; Limassol, Cyprus; Antalya and Kusadasi, Turkey; Rhodes; and an overnight in Haifa (Tel Aviv), Israel. Nov. 28, 2027; 10-day Mediterranean Splendor: Italy with Rome Evening Stay; Athens to Barcelona

Calls at Kotor; Valletta, Malta; Messina, Sicily; Naples, Civitavecchia (Rome) and Livorno (Florence/Pisa), with scenic cruising in the Strait of Messina and past the Stromboli volcano.

Athens to Barcelona Calls at Kotor; Valletta, Malta; Messina, Sicily; Naples, Civitavecchia (Rome) and Livorno (Florence/Pisa), with scenic cruising in the Strait of Messina and past the Stromboli volcano. Dec. 8, 2027, 14-day Cultural Crossing with Spain and Morocco, Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Calls at Valencia, Alicante and Málaga, Spain; and Tangier, Morocco.

For more information about Holland America Line's shore excursions or to book a cruise, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

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About Holland America Line

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising. Holland America Line is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide. (NYSE: CCL).

SOURCE Holland America Line