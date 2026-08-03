Holland America Line Expands Access Across Europe in 2028 with Its Most Port Calls in Nearly a Decade

Featuring more visits to beloved ports, the season welcomes Nieuw Amsterdam back to Europe, bringing guests to the continent's iconic landmarks and seasonal experiences

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line has opened bookings for its 2028 Europe season, offering travelers more opportunities to explore the continent with expanded sailings across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and beyond. Drawing on Holland America's more than 150 years of experience in the region, the new season combines iconic destinations with opportunities to connect more deeply with the cultures, landscapes and traditions that define them.

Rotterdam will once again homeport in Rotterdam for the 2028 Europe season.

Featuring Holland America Line's highest number of Europe port calls in nearly a decade, the 2028 season includes record numbers of visits to Norway, Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands. Guests can discover more than 200 UNESCO World Heritage sites -- including in-depth exploration of Norway's UNESCO-listed fjords -- and experience each destination through regional cuisine, local traditions and immersive shore excursions.

"Europe is a destination that changes with every season, and each one offers guests a completely different way to experience it," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and revenue planning for Holland America Line. "We built each season around moments travelers can only experience at certain times of year, from the Netherlands in full bloom during spring to winter escapes in the Mediterranean and Canary Islands and long summer days along Europe's coastlines."

Holland America recently expanded its European deployment year-round, with departures from January through early December 2028 and itineraries ranging from seven-day getaways to 48-day Legendary Voyages. Five ships -- Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Volendam and Zuiderdam -- will sail throughout the region, giving guests a wide range of options across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and transatlantic crossings. Overnight stays, extended calls and late-night departures in select ports provide additional time to explore destinations from Northern Europe's historic capitals and fjord communities to the sun-soaked coasts of the Mediterranean.

Mediterranean Sailings Offer More Ways to Explore the Region

The Mediterranean features prominently in Holland America Line's 2028 Europe season, with voyages ranging from seven to 11 days and departures from six homeports. Sailings visit destinations across Spain, Italy, Greece, Croatia and Turkey, while Nieuw Amsterdam returns to Europe for the first time in more than a decade, giving travelers the opportunity to experience several of the ship's signature offerings, including Morimoto by Sea, Chef Masaharu Morimoto's only dedicated restaurant at sea. Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam offer spring and fall departures, and Zuiderdam returns following her Evolution enhancements.

Many of the itineraries are designed for guests to sail back-to-back, seeing more of the Mediterranean on a longer vacation with few or no repeat ports. Travelers looking for a more extended exploration can also choose the 48-day Legendary Mediterranean Voyage, sailing roundtrip from North America and visiting destinations across the region. The season includes Holland America Line's highest number of visits to Spain since 2017 and a record six calls at Portofino in 2028.

More Calls Across Northern Europe Expand Guest Choice

Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Zuiderdam will sail Northern Europe voyages ranging from seven to 28 days, visiting Norway, Iceland, Greenland, the British Isles and the Baltic. Itineraries pair major cultural capitals with smaller coastal destinations while offering opportunities to combine multiple regions into a single vacation.

The season features Holland America Line's highest number of visits to Norway since 2014, along with record numbers of calls in Ireland and the Netherlands. Highlights include scenic cruising through Norway's UNESCO-listed fjords, explorations of Iceland and Greenland, and visits to historic cities and coastal communities across the British Isles and Baltic.

Canary Islands and Transatlantic Voyages Extend Exploration Beyond the Continent

The 2028 season also includes voyages to the Canary Islands and a variety of transatlantic crossings. Canary Islands itineraries visit destinations such as Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, paired with ports in Portugal, Spain and Morocco.

Guests seeking a longer journey can choose from several transatlantic sailings and Legendary Voyages connecting Europe and North America. These itineraries combine extended time at sea with calls throughout the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Atlantic islands.

Europe Through the Seasons

Winter in Europe (January–March)

Nieuw Statendam sails voyages ranging from seven to 14 days to the Canary Islands, Spain, Portugal and Morocco, visiting ports such as Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Lisbon and Casablanca.

sails voyages ranging from seven to 14 days to the Canary Islands, Spain, Portugal and Morocco, visiting ports such as Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Lisbon and Casablanca. Guests can experience mild temperatures and extended opportunities to explore destinations that are traditionally visited during the peak summer season.

Spring in Europe (March–May)

Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Zuiderdam sail seven- to 14-day voyages throughout the Mediterranean, the Low Countries and Northern Europe.

sail seven- to 14-day voyages throughout the Mediterranean, the Low Countries and Northern Europe. Ports include Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Bruges, Barcelona, Athens and Naples, while spring departures coincide with tulip season in the Netherlands and blooming landscapes across the region.

Summer in Europe (June–August)

All five ships -- Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Volendam and Zuiderdam -- sail throughout Europe on voyages ranging from seven to 35 days.

-- sail throughout Europe on voyages ranging from seven to 35 days. Guests can explore destinations across Norway, Iceland, the British Isles, the Baltic, Greece, Croatia and Turkey, including scenic cruising through Norway's UNESCO-listed fjords and calls in ports such as Flam, Geiranger, Reykjavik, Stockholm and Dubrovnik.

Autumn in Europe (September–November)

Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Volendam continue sailing throughout the Mediterranean and Northern Europe on voyages ranging from seven to 48 days.

continue sailing throughout the Mediterranean and Northern Europe on voyages ranging from seven to 48 days. Ports throughout Spain, Italy, Greece, Croatia, Ireland and the Netherlands coincide with harvest season and many of the region's culinary and cultural traditions.

Late Fall (November–Early December)

Europe departures continue into early December aboard Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam and other ships operating in the region, with voyages ranging from seven to 14 days.

and other ships operating in the region, with voyages ranging from seven to 14 days. Guests can choose from Mediterranean, Canary Islands and transatlantic sailings visiting destinations such as Barcelona, Lisbon, Tenerife and Fort Lauderdale, extending the Europe season well beyond the traditional summer period.

Stay Connected to Europe's Seasonal Highlights

Guests can subscribe to Holland America Line's Europe Insider calendar to keep track of the continent's can't-miss moments throughout the year. Notable dates, cultural events and seasonal highlights are delivered directly to their calendar, helping travelers discover experiences that may align with future voyages.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, guests who book 2028 Europe cruises with the Have It All premium package receive included shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi‑Fi. Guests who book early also receive the exclusive Early Booking Bonus, which includes free prepaid crew appreciation and free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi‑Fi.

For more information about Holland America Line's Europe cruises or to book a cruise, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

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About Holland America Line

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising. Holland America Line is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide. (NYSE: CCL).

SOURCE Holland America Line