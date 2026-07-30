Bookings Open for Zuiderdam's First Europe Voyages Following Holland America Evolution

From the vibrant cities and coastal cultures of Southern Europe to Norway's famed fjords and Iceland's dramatic landscapes, the cruises showcase the breadth of a region Holland America Line has been exploring for more than 150 years. After beginning the season in the Mediterranean, Zuiderdam will spend much of the summer sailing from Amsterdam, offering guests access to some of Northern Europe's most iconic destinations while connecting to the cruise line's Dutch heritage.

"There is something especially fitting about introducing a newly transformed Zuiderdam in Europe, a region we know exceptionally well and one that has been part of our story from the very beginning," said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. "This season showcases the remarkable diversity of the continent, from the energy and history of the Mediterranean to the fjords and waterways of Northern Europe. After homeporting in the Netherlands, our historic home, Zuiderdam continues on to Iceland and Greenland, tracing routes sailed by generations of explorers and mariners. It's a collection of voyages that celebrates our heritage and the next chapter of this ship."

Zuiderdam's return to service will mark the next phase of Holland America Evolution, a multiyear modernization designed to bring the best of the fleet's Pinnacle Class to more ships along with new venues. While exploring Europe aboard the newly transformed Zuiderdam, guests will enjoy a range of enhancements designed to elevate the journey. New accommodations include purpose-built Solo Verandahs for solo travelers, forward-facing Bridgeview Suites, Vista Suites and a reimagined Pinnacle Suite. Refreshed accommodations throughout the ship and the addition of Grand Dutch Café bring some of the most popular features from Holland America Line's Pinnacle Class ships to Zuiderdam, creating an onboard experience that is as memorable as the destination. More exciting additions to the ship will be announced in the coming months.

Zuiderdam Across Europe

As Zuiderdam emerges from her Evolution transformation, the ship will spend spring and summer 2028 exploring nearly every corner of Europe. The season begins in the Mediterranean with open-jaw voyages connecting Rome, Barcelona and Lisbon, allowing guests to experience some of the region's most celebrated cities and coastal destinations. Ports of call include Livorno for Florence and Pisa, Marseille in Provence, Valencia, Málaga and Cádiz, along with calls in Gibraltar and Tangier.

The European journey continues north with the 13-day Atlantic Europe voyage from Lisbon to Amsterdam. Sailing along the Atlantic coastlines of Portugal, Spain and France before continuing to Ireland and the Netherlands, the itinerary calls at destinations including Porto, Bilbao, Bordeaux, Paris, London, Cork and Dublin, creating a grand transition from Southern Europe to Northern Europe.

After arriving in Amsterdam, Zuiderdam will spend much of the summer exploring Northern Europe. A series of Norwegian Fjords sailings visit destinations such as Bergen, Oslo, Skjolden, Ålesund and Nordfjordeid while showcasing some of Norway's most celebrated fjords, including Sognefjord, Nordfjord and Hardangerfjord. Longer voyages venture deeper into the region, including the 10-day Norwegian Fjords & Landscapes itinerary and the 11-day Wild British Isles sailing featuring ports throughout Ireland and Scotland.

The season also includes multiple voyages between Amsterdam and Reykjavík, allowing guests to experience Iceland alongside destinations in the Shetland Islands and Faroe Islands. Calls at Akureyri, Ísafjörður, Seyðisfjörður, Grundarfjörður and Heimaey highlight Iceland's dramatic scenery, volcanic landscapes and coastal communities while connecting travelers with centuries of North Atlantic maritime history.

Voyage Highlights

Mediterranean and Atlantic Europe

7-Day Western Mediterranean: Italy, France & Gibraltar -- April 2, 2028. Open jaw from Civitavecchia (Rome) to Barcelona, calling at Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Portofino, Marseille (Provence) and Gibraltar.

-- April 2, 2028. Open jaw from Civitavecchia (Rome) to Barcelona, calling at Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Portofino, Marseille (Provence) and Gibraltar. 7-Day Iberian Idyll: Spain & Morocco -- April 9, 2028. Open jaw from Barcelona to Lisbon, calling at Valencia, Alicante, Málaga (Granada), Tangier and Cádiz (Seville).

-- April 9, 2028. Open jaw from Barcelona to Lisbon, calling at Valencia, Alicante, Málaga (Granada), Tangier and Cádiz (Seville). 13-Day Atlantic Europe: Portugal, Spain, France & Ireland -- April 16, 2028. Open jaw from Lisbon to Amsterdam; includes an overnight in Lisbon to begin the cruise, and calls at Porto, A Coruña, Bilbao, Bordeaux, La Rochelle, Paris, London, Cork and Dublin.

Norwegian Fjords and Northern Europe

A series of seven-day Norwegian Fjords cruises sail roundtrip from Amsterdam between April and August, featuring destinations such as Bergen, Oslo, Eidfjord, Haugesund, Ålesund, Skjolden and Nordfjordeid.

10-Day Norwegian Fjords & Landscapes -- June 10, 2028, featuring Nordfjordeid, Skjolden, Trondheim, Eidfjord, Bergen and Ålesund.

-- June 10, 2028, featuring Nordfjordeid, Skjolden, Trondheim, Eidfjord, Bergen and Ålesund. 11-Day Wild British Isles: Ireland & Cliffs of Moher -- June 20, 2028, featuring Belfast, Galway, Killybegs, Stornoway, Kirkwall, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cork.

Iceland and North Atlantic Voyages

7-Day Shetland Islands & Icelandic Fjords -- May 20 and July 1, 2028, sailing between Amsterdam and Reykjavík.

-- May 20 and July 1, 2028, sailing between Amsterdam and Reykjavík. 7-Day Viking Trails & Celtic Origins/Shetland Islands -- May 27 and July 8, 2028, sailing between Reykjavík and Amsterdam.

21-Day Cultural Crossing with Icelandic Fjords & Greenland

Departing Aug. 12, 2028, from Amsterdam to Boston.

The season's signature voyage visits destinations throughout Iceland and Greenland, including Norðfjörður, Djúpivogur, Grundarfjörður, Ísafjörður, Akureyri, Seyðisfjörður, Reykjavík, Qaqortoq and Nanortalik before continuing to Atlantic Canada and New England.

Additional details about Holland America Evolution and upcoming ship transformations are available at hollandamerica.com/evolution.

For more information about Holland America Line or to book a cruise, consult a travel advisor, call 1‑877‑SAIL HAL (877‑724‑5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

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About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

SOURCE Holland America Line