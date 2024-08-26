Holland America Line Offers Cruisers the Chance to Sample a Grand Voyage, Exploring a Global Region in Grand Style Starting at Just $169/day

Guests can enjoy destinations like Easter Island, Antarctica and cities of the Med while enjoying signature experiences aboard a Grand Voyages

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line, a leader in destination-rich longer voyages, is inviting cruisers to sample one of its most prolific cruise categories by booking a segment of either the 2025 Grand World Voyage or 2025 Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole, for as little as $169 per day, including all taxes and fees.

Seven segments are available on the Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole aboard Volendam, ranging from 33 to 100 days. On Zuiderdam's Grand World Voyage, guests can choose from among six segments, ranging from 20 to 55 days. The segments allow guests to choose from a diverse selection of shorter itineraries, tailoring the Grand Voyage experience to their own taste and timeline.

"Our Grand Voyages are something our dedicated guests come back for every year while also attracting new guests who are eager to explore the world, but at over four months we recognize that not everyone has that time," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and itinerary planning for Holland America Line. "By booking one of our 2025 Grand Voyage segments, cruisers can get a taste of the special atmosphere and community aboard these sailings at an incredible value."

Grand Voyage segments sail between two key ports along each voyage, making it a seamless experience joining the ship in various locales around the world. On the Grand World Voyage, guests can sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Singapore or Sydney, Australia; Singapore to Athens, Greece; Cape Town, South Africa, to Fort Lauderdale; Sydney to Cape Town; and Athens to Fort Lauderdale.

The Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole segments cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Buenos Aires, Argentina; Buenos Aires to Barcelona, Spain, or Ijmuiden (Amsterdam), the Netherlands or Fort Lauderdale; Fort Lauderdale to Ijmuiden (Amsterdam); and Ijmuiden (Amsterdam) or Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale.

Highlighted Segments

2025 Grand World Voyage Aboard Zuiderdam, departs Jan. 4 , roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale : 55-Day Fort Lauderdale to Singapore , Jan. 4 — March 1, 2025 : Those looking for a sampling of a world cruise can embark in the convenient North American homeport of Fort Lauderdale , sailing east to west, before ultimately disembarking in Singapore . On the voyage, Zuiderdam will call ports in 13 countries, and guests will experience multiple bucket list items, including a Panama Canal transit, overnight stay at Easter Island and scenic cruising in the Great Barrier Reef. 20-Day Athens to Fort Lauderdale , April 19 — May 9, 2025 : Guests looking for the shortest taste of a grand can embark in Athens for a Mediterranean adventure, calling ports in Italy , Spain , Portugal and Morocco — including a special overnight celebration in Barcelona — before heading across the Atlantic Ocean, visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico , for a perfect day in paradise before disembarking at Fort Lauderdale .

2025 Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole aboard Volendam, departs Jan. 25 , roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale : 47-Day Fort Lauderdale to Buenos Aires , Jan. 25 — March 13, 2025 : Those looking for an extended Antarctic adventure and exploration of South America can sail from Fort Lauderdale , experiencing a Panama Canal Transit before heading south to Central and South America , extensively exploring Peru (including an overnight at Lima ) and Chile . A four-day Antarctica experience rounds off the segment before sailing north to Uruguay and Argentina . 33-Day Ijmuiden ( Amsterdam ) to Fort Lauderdale , May 5 — June 7, 2025 : Guests who dream of visiting the North Pole can embark in Ijmuiden, exploring the rugged coast of Norway before crossing the Arctic Circle and calling Honningsvåg (Nordkapp) in the North Cape. Volendam then visits Iceland , Greenland , Canada , Saint Pierre and Miquelon , and ports in Maine and Massachusetts before ending the voyage at Fort Lauderdale .



A Grand Onboard Experience

Guests sailing on any of the full or segmented Grand Voyages will have access to all the on-board offerings that Holland America Line is known for, including a robust entertainment and enrichment program that is exclusive to Grand Voyages. This includes 15 new production shows debuting in 2025, comedians, headline entertainers and performers brought on locally, and resident musicians, including a classical trio and dance band on both ships.

Cruisers can delve deep into the cuisine of the region of the itinerary, as guest chefs will join select segments to share their culinary talents, including live cooking demonstrations, informative "coffee chats" and signature dishes in both the main Dining Room and Pinnacle Grill.

Grand Voyage Ships to Meet in Barcelona

During the Grand Voyages, Zuiderdam and Volendam will rendezvous April 24 in Barcelona. Guests on select segments will get to experience the historic meetup, which will be commemorated with Catalan-themed gala dinners, and a shipboard party capped off with a special drone show. Guests on both ships who want to meet up will have opportunities to get together as the ships overnight in port.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

