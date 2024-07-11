Holland America Line Introduces New 'Grand Voyage' Entertainment with 15 Production Shows Starting in 2025

With 13 global segments, 2025 'Grand World Voyage' and 'Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole' will celebrate with guest chefs and a guest reunion party as the ships meet up in Barcelona

SEATTLE, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is introducing a new slate of shows that will anchor the entertainment on Grand Voyages, starting with the 2025 Grand World Voyage and Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole. When the two cruises depart in January 2025 on simultaneous sailings, 15 new shows will make their debut on both ships throughout the monthslong, globetrotting journeys.

Developed by acclaimed producer Blackburn International, each Grand Voyage will feature a cast of eight accomplished singers and dancers who will perform in the 15 new productions. Each show will feature a distinct theme, including tributes to pop and rock greats like Carole King, the Carpenters, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and more. With titles such as "The Sounds of Summer," "Solid Gold" and "Crossroads," Holland America Line will offer a variety of performances over the duration of each cruise.

"Holland America Line has never introduced this many shows at one time," said Bill Prince, vice president of entertainment for Holland America Line. "The Grand Voyages are the longest itineraries we offer and it's important to keep the entertainment fresh for our returning guests. The new shows are a diverse collection of music genres to appeal to a wide variety of tastes."

A Grand Onboard Experience

The 15 new shows will join an already robust entertainment and enrichment program on the Grand Voyages. Comedians, headline entertainers, and performers sourced locally are mixed in with Holland America Line's production shows and resident musicians, including a classical trio and dance band on both ships.

Guest chefs who specialize in the cuisine of the region where the ship is sailing will join select segments of each Grand Voyage to share their culinary expertise. The chefs will offer a live cooking demonstration for guests, participate in an informative "coffee chat" and their cuisine will be featured at an exclusive, reservation-only dinner at Pinnacle Grill. Signature appetizers and main dishes from the guest chefs also will be highlighted on the Dining Room menu while they are on board.

Guests can expand their horizons with enriching activities on a Grand Voyage, including dance classes like ballroom or beginners' ballet; arts and crafts classes that include watercolor painting, origami and creative writing; pickleball lessons from the ship's sports director; tai chi on deck and more.

Dining is elevated on each Grand Voyage with menus that change daily and are seldom repeated, featuring local ingredients and regional cuisine. Select theme parties, such as the Masquerade, have a matching dinner menu in the Dining Room to elevate the festivities. Brunch on sea days in the Dining Room is a grand affair, with an extensive roster of rotating menus featuring regionally focused dishes, as well as tasting menus so guests can sample a variety of brunch favorites. Festive gala balls and dressy nights create memorable moments, along with a Captain's Grand Voyage Dinner.

Grand Voyage Ships to Meet in Barcelona

In 2025, Zuiderdam will sail the 124-day Grand World Voyage, roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The ship departs Jan. 4, 2025, and will circle the globe on a westwardly route, visiting 49 total ports in 30 countries across six continents. Volendam sails the 133-day Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole, also roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale. The ship departs Jan. 25 and follows a south-north-south route, down the coast of South America to Antarctica and then up to the Arctic, visiting 69 total ports across five continents and 26 countries.

During the Grand Voyages, Zuiderdam and Volendam will rendezvous April 24 in Barcelona, Spain. The historic meetup will be commemorated with a Catalan-themed dinner on each ship and parties on deck, and guest reunion opportunities will be available as the ships overnight in port.

Shorter Grand Voyage Segments Available for Booking

Segments on each Grand Voyage make taking a smaller portion of each itinerary possible. The Grand World Voyage has six segment options:

The Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole has seven segments for guests to choose from:

Cruise fares for the full 124-day Grand World Voyage begin at $27,354; segment fares begin at $4,529. Cruise fares for the full 133-day Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole begin at $31,199; segment fares begin at $8,029. All fares are based on double occupancy rates and include port fees and taxes.

Grand Voyage Early Booking Bonus

Guests who book the full 133-day Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole or 124-day Grand World Voyage by Aug. 19, 2024, receive onboard spending credits and amenities valued at up to $8,800 or $8,500 respectively, per person. New perks for all guests who book early feature a free Surf Wi-Fi package, a $500 air credit per person if booked through Flight Ease and free roundtrip airport transfers. Additional extras can include free luggage delivery service to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport, prepaid crew appreciation and laundry/drycleaning service when booking certain stateroom categories.

Guests who book segments of either the Grand World Voyage or Grand Voyage: Pole to Pole by Aug. 19, 2024, also receive perks with the Early Booking Bonus: an onboard credit up to $1,000 per stateroom, free Surf Wi-Fi package and free laundry/dry cleaning (when booking certain stateroom categories), as well as an additional discount for Mariners who have sailed on previous Grand Voyages.

Grand World Voyage Wins Wave Award

Solidifying Holland America Line's position as a leader in world cruising, the cruise line recently won "Best World Cruise" at the 2024 TravelAge West Wave Awards. Selected by the publication's editorial team and then voted on by travel advisors throughout the United States, the Wave Award win affirms Holland America Line's commitment to crafting an immersive world cruise itinerary and delivering a memorable experience.

