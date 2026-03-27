Holland America Line and Jefferson's Bourbon Make History with the First Bourbon Aged on Cruise Ships

For the first time, bourbon barrels mature across a cruise fleet, their flavors shaped by the maritime conditions of Holland America's carefully crafted itineraries

SEATTLE, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- To celebrate International Whiskey Day today, Holland America Line and Jefferson's Bourbon are announcing a partnership for a first-of-its-kind collaboration in which Jefferson's Ocean Bourbon is aged at sea across the cruise line's fleet. This marks the distillery's maiden voyage partnering with a cruise line for its Ocean Aged at Sea® Bourbon series. The program expands Holland America Line's award-winning Single Barrel Program and marks a new milestone in its America's 250th celebration, which highlights the theme "The Spirit of Independence."

Beginning in March 2026, Jefferson's began loading one barrel aboard each Holland America Line ship. By the end of April 2026, all 11 ships will carry their own exclusive barrel. Each barrel will sail for a minimum of six months and experience shifting climates, rolling waves, ocean air and the constant motion of the ship. These natural elements will shape the bourbon's flavor, depth, character and finish, reinforcing the idea that every bottle has a story influenced by its journey.

"This partnership with Jefferson's Bourbon is another way we're setting ourselves apart through experiences that are too good to hurry through," said Drew Foulk, director of food and beverage revenue and innovation at Holland America Line. "Aging bourbon aboard our ships and offering it exclusively back to guests later reflects our commitment to beverage programs that are shaped by the journey itself."

Guests will be able to follow the aging journey through onboard activations like educational tastings that show how the ship's itinerary shapes the spirit. Once bottled, the barrels aged on the cruise line fleet will be made available for cruise line guests to taste onboard. Each limited-edition barrel will create approximately 150 to 300 bottles that will be delivered back to the ships for guests to enjoy in 2027 and will expand upon the cruise line's robust single-barrel program.

A Partnership Rooted in Innovation and the America's 250th Spirit

As an official partner of Holland America Line for America's 250th, Jefferson's Bourbon brings a legacy of American ingenuity that spans eight generations. Founded in 1997 by Trey Zoeller and his father, Chet, a respected bourbon historian, the brand continues a family tradition that began with Trey's eighth-generation grandmother, one of the first women officially documented for her involvement in making American whiskey. Jefferson's honors time-tested methods while embracing the same curiosity and innovation that have defined the American story for 250 years.

The concept of aging bourbon at sea began when Trey Zoeller wondered how constant motion, salt air and dramatic temperature shifts might influence the spirit. After 35 bottled voyages on cargo and fishing vessels, Jefferson's is expanding the program to Holland America Line's global fleet. The collaboration reflects the shared America's 250th spirit of exploration, independence and craftsmanship.

"We are thrilled to partner with Holland America Line to embark on a truly unique adventure," commented Zoeller. "By placing Jefferson's Ocean barrels on their cruise ships, we're diving into a quest to see how different routes and voyages (meaning different climates and agitation) influence the taste, smell, and mouthfeel of our whiskey. I truly appreciate Holland America's dedication to experimentation and innovation, allowing us to craft a one-of-a-kind experience for their guests. The whiskey they enjoy will be exclusive to their ships, available only once the voyage is complete. Jefferson's Ocean is a true treasure to savor and share."

America's 250th Partnerships

In addition to Jefferson's Bourbon, Holland America Line is marking America's 250th celebration with partnerships featuring American brands that reflect the nation's rich heritage. Holland America Line and Crane, the renowned American stationery brand, created an original collection of cards designed by artists from the United States Veterans' Artists Alliance. The exclusive, handcrafted designs, available for purchase on board, are inspired by Holland America Line's 11 ships and signature tulip.

In collaboration with Pendleton Woolen Mills--a Pacific Northwest lifestyle brand--a custom-designed, numbered, Alaska-themed throw blanket inspired by the Great Land was created exclusively for Holland America Line. The limited-edition throw will be available for purchase on board ships sailing in Alaska in 2026.

A 28-day Pan Am® 100th Anniversary Legendary Voyage will set sail in 2027. Inspired by the Pan Am® historic Clipper routes, it celebrates a golden age of global travel. The ship will visit 18 ports along the legendary Pan Am® Great Circle Route, a pioneering path that spanned the entire Caribbean and set the standard for modern travel in the region.

Additional limited-edition co-branded offerings and future brand collaborations will be unveiled in the lead-up to the July 4, 2026, milestone, creating a meaningful tribute to America's 250th anniversary.

'America's 250th Celebration: Stars and Stripes' Cruise

Guests who want to celebrate America's birthday in a unique way can set sail on Holland America Line's America's 250th Celebration: Stars and Stripes cruise. Departing Boston, Massachusetts, July 4, 2026, the sailing promises special moments and experiences, including a late-night departure from Boston so guests can witness the historic skyline fireworks from a distance, as well as a July 4 party on deck with classic American picnic foods and a live music tribute to The Soundtrack of America. The cruise will include visits to cities that played an important role in U.S. history, including Norfolk, Virginia, and an overnight at New York.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com .

Find Holland America Line on Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising.

About Jefferson's

Trey Zoeller and his father, Chet, a famed bourbon historian, established Jefferson's in 1997. They were continuing a family tradition that goes back to 1799 when Trey's eighth generation grandmother became the first woman on record in America to be arrested for the "production and sales of spirituous liquors." Over the last 25+ years, Trey has brought a unique perspective to Jefferson's, seeing bourbon through the lens of nature, exploration, and experiences. The brand has led with innovations in the art of blending and maturation, yielding distinctive flavors.

About North American Distillers

North American Distillers is a global brand company within Pernod Ricard's Gold Brand Unit, the Group's Aged Spirits & Champagne division. As the steward of a leading portfolio of American whiskey brands including Jefferson's, Skrewball, Rabbit Hole, TX, and Smooth Ambler, we leverage our global capabilities and deep expertise to accelerate growth and champion the craftsmanship and diversity of American whiskey.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker

PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890

MAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Holland America Line