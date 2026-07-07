Holland America Line Adds More Access to Norway's Most Iconic Fjords in 2027

Enhanced itineraries bring guests deeper into Norway's famed fjords, including the

UNESCO-listed Nærøyfjord region

SEATTLE, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line is expanding opportunities for guests to experience Norway's dramatic fjord landscapes in 2027, updating five cruises aboard Rotterdam to include calls to Flåm and Hellesylt. The additions give travelers more access to some of Norway's most sought-after fjord destinations, including the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Nærøyfjord and Storfjorden -- the gateway to Geirangerfjord. UNESCO considers the Geirangerfjord and Nærøyfjord regions to be among "the most scenically outstanding fjord areas on the planet," placing guests at the heart of two of Norway's most celebrated natural wonders.

The itineraries are now open for booking and available on five seven-day cruises aboard Rotterdam. Three departures -- May 30, June 27 and Aug. 1, 2027 -- combine some of Norway's most beloved cities and fjord landscapes, with calls at Oslo, Kristiansand, Sandnes (Stavanger) and Flåm, plus scenic cruising through the Sognefjord and Oslofjord. On July 25 and Aug. 8, 2027, guests can explore the heart of Norway's fjord country with visits to Eidfjord, Hellesylt, Ålesund and Bergen, alongside scenic cruising in the Hardangerfjord and Storfjorden.

"Northern Europe continues to be one of the most sought-after regions we sail, with fjord cruising ranking among the most desired experiences for our guests," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and revenue planning for Holland America Line. "By adding Flåm and Hellesylt to these itineraries, we're giving guests even more opportunities to experience the incredible scenery, rich history and unforgettable landscapes that make this part of the world so special. From cruising the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Nærøyfjord and riding the iconic Flåmsbana Railway through Norway's mountains to exploring the dramatic waterfalls and viewpoints of the Storfjorden region, these additions bring guests closer to some of the country's most extraordinary experiences."

Holland America Line's Northern Europe Season Offers More Ways to Explore

Northern Europe remains one of Holland America Line's signature regions and a destination deeply connected to the cruise line's heritage. Founded in Rotterdam in 1873, Holland America Line brings more than 150 years of European history and expertise to the region. In 2027, the cruise line will deploy three ships -- Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Zuiderdam -- throughout Northern Europe, offering guests a wide variety of opportunities to explore Norway, Iceland, Greenland, the British Isles, Scandinavia and the Baltic.

Guests can choose from seven-day voyages to longer journeys of up to 21 days, with opportunities to sail through Norway's famed fjords, visit historic capitals and discover destinations across Northern Europe. Whether exploring Viking heritage, taking in dramatic natural landscapes or experiencing the cruise line's Dutch roots, travelers will find a range of immersive experiences throughout the season.

For more information about Holland America Line shore excursions or to book a cruise, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

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About Holland America Line

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for more than 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering a perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet of 11 vessels visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years -- longer than any other cruise line. Savour the Journey isn't just a tagline, it's a reinforcement that the cruise line provides experiences too good to hurry through, connecting travelers to the world and each other. Award-winning enrichment programming, entertainment and cuisine that brings each locale on board, including a revolutionary Global Fresh Fish Program, put Holland America Line at the forefront of premium cruising. Holland America Line is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide. (NYSE: CCL).

SOURCE Holland America Line