HOLIDAY MOMENTS AWAIT AT FAIRMONT ROYAL YORK

NEW DESIGNS UNVEILED FOR THE THIRSTY ELF, GINGERBREAD WAY AND LOBBY TREE

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - For over 94 years, Fairmont Royal York has created iconic holiday traditions as the city's Home for the Holidays. Discover the magic of the holiday season as new The Thirsty Elf launches a new design and cocktail menu, and guests can visit Gingerbread Way and the tree in the grand hotel! The hotel's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 22nd launch the hotel's festive programming for dining and stay offers. Make-A-Wish Canada also debuted their latest campaign Believe in the Power of a Wish, where guests can donate via QR codes available on the hotel's Front Street window displays.

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Fairmont Royal York (CNW Group/Fairmont Royal York)

Over the holidays, guests can indulge in an elevated dining experience from Executive Restaurant Chef Roland Torok-Ducharme with Christmas & New Year's prix fixe selections at REIGN Restaurant, the city's dining room. Clockwork Champagne & Cocktails features Seafood Towers and Holiday Afternoon Tea, and celebrate New Year's Eve in Library Bar. Guests can enjoy new cocktail menus for the hotel's dining venues as crafted by James Grant, the hotel's award-winning Director of Mixology.

MEDIA KIT & CAMPAIGN IMAGES HERE

Instagram: @fairmontroyalyork | @clockworktoronto | @reigntoronto | @librarybartoronto

DINING OFFERS

THE THIRSTY ELF

Christmas sweaters, kitschy décor and cheerful, festive cocktails - what more does one need to get into the spirit of the Festive Season! We're making spirits bright this season at Toronto's favourite annual holiday-themed pop-up, The Thirsty Elf.

Opening Night: Wednesday, November 22

Dates: November 22nd to December 22nd, Thursday through Saturday

Time: 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Menu: available here

Walk-ins only. Must be 19+. 1 hour seating time.

CLOCKWORK Holiday Tea

Rediscover the timeless tradition of Afternoon Tea under the rosy glow of the clock. Delight in our stunning lobby bar for a special feature of Holiday themed confectionaries, delicate pastries, and a fragrant selection of Fairmont Lot 35 teas.

Savoury: Smoked Turkey Croissant, gruyere cheese, black grainy mustard, cranberry sauce; Sausage Roll, spiced pork, onion and sage jam, preserved apple; Beef Tourtiere, warm spices, preserved tomato; Chicken and Foie Gras Parfait, preserved cranberry, chocolate, basil, brioche soldiers; Cucumber on Rye, juniper, lime, basil, whipped fromage; Coronation Chicken, spiced mango, curried aioli, smoked chicken, apricot chutney, herbs, brioche roll

Sweet: Vanilla Panna Cotta, pistachio crumble and citrus orange; Chocolate Reindeer, truffle mousse and fudge cake; Mont Blanc, chestnut cream, dehydrated meringue; Hazelnut Tart, milk chocolate ganache, candied hazelnuts; Snow Religieuse, peppermint cream and cream cheese

Dates: November 18th – December 31st

Noon - 4:00 pm, Saturday

Noon - 5:00 pm, Sunday

Cost: $94 per person

Book: OpenTable

Menu: available here

REIGN Holiday Lunch Buffet

Gather your peers and loved ones to indulge in an extravagant feast. Our decadent buffet is served in a luxurious and refined atmosphere, creating a memorable festive experience.

Cold Items: Squash & Farro Salad, sautéed kale, artichoke hearts, parsley, pickled pearl onions, balsamic vinaigrette; Roasted Beetroot Salad, orange, Lindsay goat's cheddar, puffed quinoa, citrus vinaigrette; Arugula Waldorf Salad, mighty harvest greens, green apple, pickled celery, dried cranberries, yoghurt dressing, pecans; Smoked Atlantic Salmon, capers, lemon, pickled red onions

Hot Items: Roast Turkey, slow cooked turkey breast & thigh, turkey gravy; Maple & Mustard Salmon, black tobiko, parsley, lemon; Squash Gnocchi, vegan gnocchi, roasted squash & mushrooms, pumpkin seeds, chives

Dessert: Mince Pie, Yuzu Snowman, Manjari Truffle Cake, Christmas Linzer, White Chocolate Walnut Brownies, Oreo Cheesecake, Strawberry Panna Cotta, Traditional Christmas Log Cake (vanilla or chocolate)

Dates: November 29th to December 15th, Monday - Friday

Time: Noon – 2:00 PM

Cost: $99 per person

Book: OpenTable

Menu: available here

REIGN Christmas Day Brunch Buffet

Join us on Christmas Day for a festive brunch buffet in the city's dining room. Featuring a made-to-order menu and a deluxe buffet presentation by Executive Restaurant Chef Roland Torok-Ducharme and his team, that includes an array of fresh fruit, pastries, charcuterie, roasted striploin, maple and mustard glazed salmon, with an impressive dessert table.

Dates: December 25th

Time: Noon - 2:00 PM

Cost: $99 per person

Book: OpenTable

Menu: available here

REIGN Christmas Dinner

Savour the flavours of Christmas with a holiday inspired 3-course prix fixe menu. Prepared by Executive Restaurant Chef Roland Torok-Ducharme and his team, featuring seasonal ingredients such as Leek & Potato Soup, to our REIGN Turkey Dinner and Seared Cauliflower Steak.

Dates: December 24th, 25th & 26th

Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Cost: $99 per person

Book: OpenTable

Menu: available here

REIGN New Year's Day Brunch Buffet

Join us on New Year's Day for a celebratory brunch buffet in the city's dining room. Featuring a made to order menu and a deluxe buffet presentation by Executive Restaurant Chef Roland Torok-Ducharme and his team. A grand array of fresh fruit, pastries, charcuterie, roasted striploin, maple and mustard glazed salmon, and an impressive dessert spread awaits.

Dates: January 1st, 2024

Time: Noon - 3:00 PM

Cost: $99 per person

Book: OpenTable

Menu: available here

REIGN New Year's Eve Dinner

Celebrate the new year with a celebratory 4-course or 6-course prix fixe menu created with French techniques and inspired by Canada's rich bounty. Toast to the grand occasion with an added wine pairing by our expert Sommelier, Steven Karataglidis.

Dates: December 31st

Time: First Seating - 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Second Seating - 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost: First Seating - $109 per person (optional wine pairing $89)

Second Seating - $179 per person (optional wine pairing $150)

Book: First Seating - OpenTable

Second Seating - OpenTable

Menu: available here

LIBRARY BAR New Year's Eve Dinner

Delve into the world of premium spirits and tell your tale in the city's coveted cocktail den. Take your New Year's Eve experience to new heights with oysters, caviar, and a Birdbath Martini.

Date: December 31st

Time: First Seating - 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Second Seating - 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost: First Seating - $150 per person, with glass of sparkling wine

Second Seating - $250 per person, with a welcome cocktail and glass of sparkling wine

Book: First Seating - OpenTable

Second Seating - OpenTable

Menu: available here

FESTIVE To-Go

Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your loved ones. Executive Chef Paul Shewchuk and our culinary team have prepared your entire holiday meal with all of the trimmings. Conveniently pick-up at the hotel, warm and serve! $5 from each order will be donated to Make-A-Wish® Canada.

Order by December 1st with code EARLY20 at online check-out and enjoy $20 off your order.

Order by noon, 12:00 PM, on Thursday, December 21 (or while quantities last)

Pick-up Dates: December 24th & 25th

Pick-up Times: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Pre-order: OpenTable

Cost: Starting at $300

STAY PACKAGES

The Distillery Winter Village Package

Experience holiday magic at Toronto's two iconic festive destinations! The Distillery Winter Village Package is available until January 7th, 2024. Discover @distilleryto shops and restaurants as you wander the cobblestone streets under the glimmering lights, then retreat to a luxurious overnight stay with breakfast in REIGN.

Offer Inclusions:

Two (2) Express Entry Tickets with skip-the-line access per stay to The Distillery Winter Village (only required Friday to Sundays starting at 4:00 pm).

Two (2) Hot Chocolate Vouchers per stay (to be redeemed at The Distillery Winter Village)

Breakfast for Two (2) in REIGN Restaurant or In-room dining, daily

Complimentary WiFi

A 1-night, non-refundable deposit is required at time of booking and package must be booked at least 1 day in advance of stay.

Booking Details: Visit fairmont.com/toronto-royal-york

Booking Dates: October 25th, 2023 to January 6th, 2024

Stay Dates: Begins November 15th, 2023 to January 7th, 2024

ACTIVATIONS

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Celebrating 94 years of holiday magic at Toronto's landmark hotel! Spread holiday cheer with your loved ones at our annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, Make-A-Wish® Canada and festive window reveal, with a surprise musical guest performance.

Date: November 22nd

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Main Lobby, Fairmont Royal York

Notes: Open to the public

Make-A-Wish® Canada Believe in the Power of a Wish!

Year round, Fairmont Royal York proudly partners with Make-A-Wish® Canada. This holiday season, we're launching Believe in the Power of a Wish, supporting families by fulfilling wishes to bring hope, joy and life-changing experiences to children battling critical illnesses. Please join us to promote how the community can donate today!

Join us for the Wishing Wall window reveal, located along the Front St entrance, Fairmont Royal York, featuring Make-A-Wish® children and their wishes waiting to be granted. New this year, a convenient Tip-Tap donation stand will be placed by Gingerbread Way.

Date: November 22 – January 4

Location: Front Street Entrance, Fairmont Royal York

Gingerbread Way

Last year, Chef Andrew Wilson and his team constructed a laneway lined with gingerbread in the East Lobby with over 8500 freshly baked gingerbread bricks, real icing and twelve kinds of candy. This year our Gingerbread Way returns and will be revealed November 22.

Social Media Advent Calendar

As we countdown to our annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 22nd, we have 7 days of giveaways that will surely put our guests in the festive spirit! With giveaways like dining and stay experiences at Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, be sure to follow us and turn on your notifications!

Instagram: @fairmontroyalyork | @clockworktoronto | @reigntoronto | @librarybartoronto

About Fairmont Royal York:

Timeless and iconic for 94 years, Fairmont Royal York celebrates a new era as Toronto's landmark hotel with the revitalized Fairmont Gold, renovated lobby and new dining venues. With contemporary railway-inspired design, CLOCKWORK Champagne & Cocktails hosts a bubbly cocktail offering with tasteful metropolitan fare. Steps from the lobby, REIGN features three dining experiences: REIGN Restaurant serves sophisticated cuisine from the bounty of Canada's rich landscape; REIGN Bar toasts to Toronto's Jazz-Age revival with a prestigious wine list, signature tasting boards, and live entertainment; while REIGN Bakery creates a charming morning ritual with artisanal-roasted coffee and freshly baked goods. Renowned as the city's cocktail den, the legendary LIBRARY Bar returns with the Birdbath Martini crafted as a masterpiece.

For upscale luxury, Fairmont Gold is a boutique residential style hotel-within-a-hotel, featuring elegantly appointed suites, premium services, and an exclusive lounge on the 18th floor serving indulgent breakfast and evening canapé presentations. The place of occasion, Fairmont Royal York is the city's destination for glamorous wedding celebrations and inspiring events – embracing a legacy that is famous for generations.

fairmont.com/royal-york-toronto | thefairmontroyalyork.com/#festive

SOURCE Fairmont Royal York

For further information: Media enquiries and further information: Jennifer Séguin, Director of Marketing & Public Relations, Fairmont Royal York, C: 416 458 0412, E: [email protected]