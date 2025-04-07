Hockey Helps the Homeless Gears Up for Edmonton Tournament on May 2, 2025 Uniting Hockey Legends and the Community to Face Off Against Homelessness

EDMONTON, AB, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Hockey Helps the Homeless (HHTH) is proud to announce the return of its highly anticipated Edmonton tournament, taking place on May 2, 2025, at the Booster Juice Recreation Centre in Terwillegar (formerly Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre). The event will bring together hockey enthusiasts, NHL alumni, and community leaders to raise critical funds and awareness for homelessness in Edmonton.

Since its inception, HHTH has granted over $28+ million to local homeless support agencies across Canada. Edmonton has received more than $1.8 million of those funds, supporting impactful organizations including Kids Kottage Foundation, The Mustard Seed, and Jasper Place Wellness Centre. These partners provide essential services including emergency shelters, transitional housing, food security, and mental health programs.

Skate, Score, and Support

Participants in the one-day Pro-Am tournament will have the unique opportunity to play alongside NHL alumni and hockey greats, all while raising funds to combat homelessness. The event promises an unforgettable experience with professional-level treatment, a draft night, and games open to the public.

Where Your Support Goes:

Kids Kottage Foundation: Offering safe, nurturing emergency care for children and infants exposed to trauma, poverty, and crisis.

The Mustard Seed: Providing shelter, food, employment programs, and wellness services to Edmonton's most vulnerable.

Jasper Place Wellness Centre: Tackling housing, food security, and healthcare challenges to create long-term community growth.

How You Can Get Involved

Register to Play: Team and individual spots are available for those who want to take the ice with hockey legends. Men's team registration is sold out. Women's team spots are still available.

Volunteer: Help make the event a success by donating your time.

Donate: Contribute directly to the cause and help us meet this year's fundraising goal of $400,000.

Sponsor: Showcase your company's commitment to the community through tailored sponsorship packages.

Attend: FREE Admission! Come on down to CHEER on your favourite Oilers Alumni.

Event Details:

Date: May 2, 2025

Location: Booster Juice Recreation Centre in Terwillegar

Who: NHL alumni, community players, and local supporters

About Hockey Helps the Homeless: Since 1996, HHTH has hosted Pro-Am hockey tournaments across Canada to raise funds and awareness for homelessness. With over 65 local beneficiary partners, HHTH ensures that 100% of net proceeds stay in the city where the tournament is held, supporting vital programs and services for those experiencing homelessness.

Join Us and Make a Difference

Be part of an incredible day of hockey, community, and impact. Together, we can work towards ending homelessness in Edmonton and beyond. For more information or to register, visit https://hhth.akaraisin.com/ui/Edmonton2025

Media Kit Available at https://bit.ly/HHTH25Media

Social Media: Follow the event on Social Media for updates and announcements.

https://www.instagram.com/hhthedmonton/

https://www.facebook.com/hhthyeg/

SOURCE Hockey Helps The Homeless

MEDIA CONTACT: Trevor Tessier - 780-722-4372, [email protected]