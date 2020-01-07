Hockey Canada, TSN, and RDS Announce Long-Term Media Rights Extension

– Partnership includes extensive slate of Canadian hockey programming, including Canada's iconic hockey holiday tradition, the IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP –

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - TSN, RDS, and Hockey Canada today announced a long-term media rights agreement that extends through the 2033-34 season, continuing their long-standing partnership that dates back to 1991. The announcement comes on the heels of TSN and RDS's exclusive live broadcast of Team Canada's instant-classic gold medal win over Team Russia on Sunday at the 2020 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, live from Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The extension ensures that TSN and RDS will continue to hold the exclusive, multi-platform media rights to Hockey Canada events, including the IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, which has become both Canada's favourite hockey holiday tradition and one of the networks' most-watched properties. World Juniors games make up three of the top five most-watched programs ever on TSN, and nine of the Top 20.

As the official broadcast partner of Hockey Canada, TSN and RDS will deliver an extensive schedule of games annually from Hockey Canada events, including:

International events such as the IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP; IIHF WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP; and IIHF U18 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Domestic events such as the WORLD JUNIOR A CHALLENGE; NATIONAL WOMEN'S UNDER-18 CHAMPIONSHIP; CANADIAN TIRE PARA HOCKEY CUP; WORLD UNDER-17 HOCKEY CHALLENGE; TELUS CUP; ESSO CUP; CENTENNIAL CUP PRESENTED BY TIM HORTONS ; and ALLAN CUP

Hockey Canada programming is also available to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers on TSN.ca and the TSN app. The complete broadcast schedule of Canadian hockey on TSN can be found here (broadcast schedule is subject to change).

