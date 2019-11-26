HO, HO … Hells NO! Qi Knows Best Gives You Permission (and Digital Cards) to Bail on Holiday Obligations

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - With just less than a month until Christmas and the holidays, veteran Registered Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioner Julie Amar is already seeing a palpable surge in stress amongst her clients. According to Amar, even her most even-keeled clients are already stressing about endless personal and professional obligations over the holiday season and wondering how they can possibly please everyone. It's the holiday burnout effect!

High Tech Tactics to Escape Holiday Hell

This year, Amar decided to be proactive about Canadians' holiday pain by helping them learn to simply say 'no.' She's launched a national campaign to give them permission to opt-out of obligations and a practical way to politely decline invitations. Amar says that saying 'yes' to every invite is guaranteed to make Canadians feel tired, anxious, stressed and overworked. For this reason, she created the HO, HO, Hells NO line of holiday halting digital cards.

"No one can hit a party or personal commitment for all 12-24 days of Christmas without serious exhaustion and potentially painful side effects," said Julie Amar, Registered Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioner (R. TCMP), Registered Acupuncturist (R. Ac), Qi Innovator and founder of Qi Knows Best. "I want you to be more selective about your participation and protect your precious Qi. You probably would rather binge watch Netflix on your couch than go to your cousins' ugly sweater party – It's okay to say no – and if you can't, now you can use a digital card to do the opt-out for you."

Happy Holidays … Leave me out of this

Amar's free HO, HO, Hells NO cards come in a range of 9 cards, covering everything from office parties to general friend and family commitments, New Year's Eve and even Hanukkah.

"We were really trying to give Canadians a humour-based option to extract themselves from commitment overload, these cards let you send a clear message but hopefully soften it with a laugh," added Amar.



Canadians can download all 9 cards for free HERE

Christmas Consequences:

Amar warns that Canadians who never say 'no' and try to do it all could bring on many Qi imbalances and medical issues in the new year including:

No flu for you:

The constant hyper-speed of rushing and cramming in every social event is taxing on your immune system. It's already trying to recuperate from the entire year of work and no play. This is a crucial time of year for slowing the Yang down and hibernating from the cold weather. Stress levels and overexertion should be kept at a minimum.

Save your stomach:

This can drain spleen energy and create some nasty digestive issues like bloating, gas, heartburn and constipation. Notice how long it takes to get over a holiday hangover or sugar-coma? It's because your body is not primed for this pace in the winter months; this is about sloth-mode! The more energy you save over the holidays, the more primed you will be for the New Year and springtime.

Bad choices nuke your new year:

Once you've hit your third or fourth holiday party, all of your planned healthy choices will probably fade in favour of decadent, sugary treats and holiday booze. You're overeating and probably drinking too much – then January comes, and you feel like crap. It completely kills your balance and derails your healthy New Year goals. Alcohol lets down your inhibitions, triggering cravings for fried foods and sugar: the perfect combination for Qi stagnation.

A painful pursuit:

After an 8-hour shopping spree on hard concrete, your feet are going to hurt, your back is going to be stiff and you'll probably have tension in your neck and shoulders. Left untreated, this tension and stress on your body can lead to ongoing pain over the holiday season and beyond.

It's all relative:

Canadians may be the most stressed out about 'going home' to visit family. According to Amar, this can lead to a great deal of anxiety and tension before, during and after the visit. She suggests making sure you have a quiet, private place to retreat to and that you can actually give yourself some 'acupressure' sans needle. A common anti-anxiety point can be used while no one even notices: using a knuckle, you can stimulate the bottom of your lower lip to subtlety alleviate stress and anxiousness. When you get a moment alone – use a finger to stimulate another pressure point in the middle of your forehead – what Amar calls "the natural Prozac point."

"We can get through this, Canada," added Amar. "The most important thing to remember is to try and alleviate problems before they start, so shop in two-hour chunks, wear comfortable shoes, take advantage of online ordering where you can, take time to escape and reset and most importantly … just say 'no' to some of your holiday invitations. Give yourself the best gift – your wellness and sanity."

About Qi Knows Best:

Qi Knows Best (pronounced 'chee') is the passion project of Registered Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioner (R. TCMP), Registered Acupuncturist (R. Ac), Qi Innovator and founder of Qi Knows Best, Julie Amar. Through her Instagram videos and ongoing media appearances, Amar is bringing the best of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to a modern audience. Julie firmly believes that all Canadians can incorporate acupuncture and TCM into their daily lives to supercharge their health, longevity and quality of life.

