HMH China Investments Limited to Further Postpone Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - As a result of ongoing health concerns, travel restrictions and recommendations from government agencies relating to the COVID-19 outbreak, HMH China Investments Limited (the Company) has decided to further postpone its annual general meeting (the Meeting) to Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:30 am (Hong Kong time). The Meeting will now be held in Hong Kong at 13/F., 250 Hennessy, 250 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

The Meeting was originally scheduled to be held on May 15, 2020. In the Company's press releases dated April 21, 2020, May 15, 2020 and July 8, 2020, the Company's shareholders were advised that the Meeting would be postponed to June 23, 2020, July 30, 2020 and September 9, 2020 respectively. The decision to further postpone the Meeting to October 21, 2020 was made out of an abundance of caution, with the intention to reduce the potential risks associated with larger gatherings and travel during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Company will implement social distancing measures at the Meeting as required by the relevant regulations to ensure the safety of all members in attendance.

About The Company

The Company is a Bermuda corporation. It is an investment holding company whose subsidiary is principally engaged in the operation of a hotel in the People's Republic of China (the PRC). The Group currently owns a four-star hotel located in the PRC.

SOURCE HMH China Investments Limited

For further information: please call Mr. Chin Shing Tong, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company at (852) 2831 8228