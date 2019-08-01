HMD Global Expands its Canadian Offerings with the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 2.2

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announced Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 2.2 will be available in Canada at Best Buy and London Drugs retailers. Both devices offer exceptional imaging, durability and security, performing with top-of-line Android™ technology, and both are part of the Android One program, delivering on HMD's promise of getting better over time.

"We're excited to introduce two phones to the Canadian market, illustrating that affordability and great technology are not mutually exclusive," said Cristian Capelli, Retail and Business Development General Manager for Americas at HMD Global. "Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 2.2 bring Canadians the very best user experience with Android 9 Pie as well as the latest tech features including AI innovations from Google – all while remaining at accessible price points."

Key features of the Nokia 4.2 include:

Advanced AI at your fingertips. Many of the flagship features on the Nokia 4.2 are powered by AI, including face unlock to give you a quick, handsfree way to unlock your smartphone or the Google Assistant button, revolutionizing the way you engage with your smartphone. Simply press the button for instant access to the Google Assistant to get help – whether it's directions, making calls, listening to music or getting answers, the Google Assistant can help get things done and find information faster than ever before.

Many of the flagship features on the Nokia 4.2 are powered by AI, including face unlock to give you a quick, handsfree way to unlock your smartphone or the Google Assistant button, revolutionizing the way you engage with your smartphone. Simply press the button for instant access to the Google Assistant to get help – whether it's directions, making calls, listening to music or getting answers, the Google Assistant can help get things done and find information faster than ever before. Beautifully crafted with the latest innovations. The Nokia 4.2's compact size and edge-to-edge display with 'selfie-notch' delivers a smartphone which, at just 8.4mm, is slim enough for single hand use. Elegantly designed with glass on the front and back, a feeling of sturdiness and class is achieved thanks to its lightweight metal internal structure and satin-finish polycarbonate frame. To top off the design, the power button comes to life with a natural breathing light to alert you of notifications, making it easy for you to know when your phone needs attention. The Nokia 4.2 comes with a refined Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ chipset that delivers a boost in performance when you need it most, allowing you to play your favourite games and stream movies effortlessly.

The Nokia 4.2's compact size and edge-to-edge display with 'selfie-notch' delivers a smartphone which, at just 8.4mm, is slim enough for single hand use. Elegantly designed with glass on the front and back, a feeling of sturdiness and class is achieved thanks to its lightweight metal internal structure and satin-finish polycarbonate frame. To top off the design, the power button comes to life with a natural breathing light to alert you of notifications, making it easy for you to know when your phone needs attention. The Nokia 4.2 comes with a refined Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ chipset that delivers a boost in performance when you need it most, allowing you to play your favourite games and stream movies effortlessly. Multi-camera imaging for clear and affordable memories. Bringing flagship imaging features like multi-camera imaging to a new price point, the Nokia 4.2's dual depth-sensing rear camera captures stunning memories. Combining the 13MP main camera with the depth sensor, you can take your shots to the next level and create stunning portraits and landscapes for social media. Use the low-light HDR mode to capture multiple images simultaneously and fuse them using advanced algorithms to create a single image with more light, less noise, bolder colours and greater dynamic range. Powered by AI and machine learning, you can create shareworthy photos with Google Photos, and learn more about them with Google Lens, which lets you search what you see faster, and interact with the world around you in a new way.

Bringing flagship imaging features like multi-camera imaging to a new price point, the Nokia 4.2's dual depth-sensing rear camera captures stunning memories. Combining the 13MP main camera with the depth sensor, you can take your shots to the next level and create stunning portraits and landscapes for social media. Use the low-light HDR mode to capture multiple images simultaneously and fuse them using advanced algorithms to create a single image with more light, less noise, bolder colours and greater dynamic range. Powered by AI and machine learning, you can create shareworthy photos with Google Photos, and learn more about them with Google Lens, which lets you search what you see faster, and interact with the world around you in a new way. Pure, secure and up-to-date, Android 9 Pie reinforced with Android One. The Nokia 4.2 launches with Android 9 Pie out of the box. It joins the comprehensive line-up of Nokia smartphones in the Android One family, which means it delivers the latest Android innovations and software experiences. Nokia smartphones with Android One offer great storage and battery life right out of the box and come with three years of monthly security patches and two major OS updates. Android 9 Pie includes AI-powered features to make your device smarter, faster and adapt to your behaviour as you use it, so your smartphone experience gets better with time.

Key features of the Nokia 2.2 include:

Entertainment and viewing experience that won't drain battery. Nokia 2.2 offers the latest trends in screen design, featuring an edge-to-edge display with a modern discreet selfie-notch, maximizing screen surface while maintaining a pocketable form factor. The 5.71" HD+ edge-to-edge display offers a large screen, while still ensuring the Nokia 2.2 is compact for single-handed use. All this comes powered by the quad core MediaTek A22 CPU chipset, which is designed to deliver battery optimization, so your phone charge lasts you up to an entire day.

Nokia 2.2 offers the latest trends in screen design, featuring an edge-to-edge display with a modern discreet selfie-notch, maximizing screen surface while maintaining a pocketable form factor. The 5.71" HD+ edge-to-edge display offers a large screen, while still ensuring the Nokia 2.2 is compact for single-handed use. All this comes powered by the quad core MediaTek A22 CPU chipset, which is designed to deliver battery optimization, so your phone charge lasts you up to an entire day. AI-powered low light imaging. Bringing sophisticated AI powered low-light image fusion at this price point, Nokia 2.2 can take detailed photos even in trickier low light conditions. Make your photos stand out with Google Photos AI-powered features like Colour Pop, to draw attention to your subject, Colourise, which enables monochrome pictures to be turned into full colour, and Beautify, which enhances natural features for the ultimate selfie.

Bringing sophisticated AI powered low-light image fusion at this price point, Nokia 2.2 can take detailed photos even in trickier low light conditions. Make your photos stand out with Google Photos AI-powered features like Colour Pop, to draw attention to your subject, Colourise, which enables monochrome pictures to be turned into full colour, and Beautify, which enhances natural features for the ultimate selfie. Equipped with the latest and greatest tech trends with "face unlock" and Google Lens . Nokia 2.2 is one of the first phones in its category to come with a biometric face-unlock feature, enabling you to unlock your phone effortlessly. Google Lens lets you search what you see so when you see a product you like, simply point the camera lens at it to know how you can buy it or point the lens at an album artwork to discover new music and stream via music services such as Spotify.

. Nokia 2.2 is one of the first phones in its category to come with a biometric face-unlock feature, enabling you to unlock your phone effortlessly. Google Lens lets you search what you see so when you see a product you like, simply point the camera lens at it to know how you can buy it or point the lens at an album artwork to discover new music and stream via music services such as Spotify. Fast access to the Google Assistant with dedicated button. Nokia 2.2 brings the best of Google Assistant with a dedicated Google Assistant button at our lowest price point yet. Ask your Google Assistant questions, get directions, make calls, and tell it to do things faster than ever before. One press gives you instant access to Google Assistant and a long press lets you do in-depth requests and multiple tasks.

Nokia 2.2 brings the best of Google Assistant with a dedicated Google Assistant button at our lowest price point yet. Ask your Google Assistant questions, get directions, make calls, and tell it to do things faster than ever before. One press gives you instant access to Google Assistant and a long press lets you do in-depth requests and multiple tasks. Nokia phones keep getting better. Running on Android 9 Pie, Nokia 2.2 offers access to new digital wellbeing tools including a dashboard, app timer, Wind Down mode and the improved Do Not Disturb. The smartphone helps you monitor device usage and turn off all visual interruptions letting you disconnect when you want to. Other features like Slices and App Actions anticipate your next move, delivering app integration and shortcuts that help you accomplish your next task faster and easier than ever before. Furthermore, Adaptive Battery limits battery usage from apps you don't use often. The Nokia 2.2 is the first of the 2 series to join the comprehensive line-up of Nokia smartphones in the Android One family, which means it delivers the latest version of Android innovations and software experiences.

Availability

Nokia 4.2 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM in Black and is available for an average retail price of $299 at Best Buy and London Drugs retailers.

Nokia 2.2 is available with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM in Tungsten Black, starting from $229 at Best Buy and London Drugs retailers.

For further information, please contact: hmd@havasformula.com

About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com .

Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. Google, Android and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE HMD Global

Related Links

https://www.hmdglobal.com/

