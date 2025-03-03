HLB Lighting Design Announces Merger with CS Design to Expand Global Reach and Innovation

NEW YORK and MONTREAL, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- HLB Lighting Design, the largest independent lighting design firm globally, is excited to announce its merger with CS Design, a renowned lighting design firm based in Montreal, Canada.

The merger supports HLB's strategic planning efforts to expand its global footprint while providing clients with exceptional service, cutting-edge design, and a comprehensive range of lighting solutions. The CS Design team will now operate as part of the HLB Lighting Design brand, marking a significant step in the firm's expansion and enhancing its capacity to serve clients worldwide. The combined strength of both teams will continue to drive the firm's leadership in architectural lighting design, further solidifying HLB's reputation as an industry innovator.

"This merger is a thrilling opportunity to further our mission of positively impacting lives around the world through light," said Carrie Hawley, Senior Principal and CEO of HLB Lighting Design. "CS Design has an exceptional track record of delivering remarkable projects, and together, we will continue to provide the most transformative client experience in the industry. We look forward to expanding our presence throughout the North American continent, and this merger represents a key step in strengthening our support of clients across Canada."

Founded in 2008, CS Design has gained recognition for its innovative and award-winning project work. With expertise spanning a wide range of sectors—from high-end residential to institutional and commercial buildings, as well as urban design and exterior illumination—CS Design has built a distinguished portfolio that aligns seamlessly with HLB's commitment to delivering world-class lighting solutions.

CS Design's founder, Conor Sampson, a registered architect and seasoned lighting designer, will become a Principal at HLB Lighting Design. A respected educator, he is an Adjunct Professor teaching lighting design at McGill University and serves as the Canadian Liaison to the International Standards Organization (ISO) Technical Committee 274.

"We are very excited to join the HLB team," said Conor. "We look forward to being part of a larger community of design experts and leveraging HLB's global platform to elevate our work. We anticipate expanding our presence in Montreal and the surrounding areas, all while contributing to HLB's ongoing legacy of excellence in lighting design."

HLB Lighting Design has a strong track record of delivering exceptional lighting solutions across Canada, with several notable projects already completed. These include the iconic lighting of the Samuel de Champlain Bridge, Audain Art Museum, the Vancouver Convention Center, and Walterdale Bridge. These projects highlight HLB's commitment to enhancing the built environment in Canada and showcase the firm's expertise in creating lighting designs that inspire and transform spaces.

About HLB Lighting Design

Founded in 1968, HLB Lighting Design is the largest independent architectural lighting design firm in the world. We specialize in creating compelling holistic lighting experiences that redefine the way people interact with the built environment. Our longstanding legacy of excellence, combined with our multiple boutique studios, gives us the ability to deliver the most transformative client experience in the industry.

