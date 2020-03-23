HIVE Blockchain Requests Cease and Desist from new Steem Community Hard Fork Using Same Name

VANCOUVER, March 23, 2020 /CNW/ - HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (OTCQX:HVBTF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") announced today that its legal representation has requested that a new blockchain cease and desist from using the name Hive and Hive Blockchain for its new hard fork of the Steem blockchain (the "Blockchain").i ii

In response to multiple shareholder inquiries understandably confused by this Blockchain's announcement, HIVE clarifies that it has no association with this Blockchain. HIVE believes this Blockchain's use of "Hive" and "Hive Blockchain" is, intentionally or otherwise, confusing with the Company's brand, which it has used globally over the Internet in relation to its connection with blockchain related goods and services including cryptocurrency. This Blockchain's use of the same brand in connection with similar goods and services also passes off on the goodwill that HIVE has developed.

"As an early leader in the blockchain sector, we have invested significant amounts of money in developing our brand and educating the capital markets on blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies," explained Frank Holmes, Interim Executive Chairman for HIVE. "We are a strong supporter of innovation within blockchain technology, and we have no issue with the proposed blockchain beyond its name, nor do we have any opinion on its reported dispute related to Steem. However, for legal reasons, we have no option but to seek to protect our interests, dispel the ongoing confusion and avoid any potential damage to our reputation. We are hopeful this can be easily resolved with a name change. Any continued usage by the Blockchain will only evidence an intentionally predatory, misleading and fraudulent strategy."

HIVE was the first publicly listed blockchain infrastructure company and provides a pure play blockchain investment for the capital markets. The Company is a growth oriented, publicly-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets by providing shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins. Since 2017, HIVE has owned digital currency mining facilities which produce newly minted digital currencies like Ethereum and Ethereum Classic. The Company has also mined other digital currencies in the past including Bitcoin as well as other crypto-coins. The Company was one of the earliest ways for investors to gain exposure to businesses in this space.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a growth oriented, TSX.V-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art GPU-based digital currency mining facilities in Iceland and Sweden, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Ethereum continuously. Our deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a portfolio of crypto-coins.

For more information and to register to HIVE's mailing list, please visit www.HIVEblockchain.com . Follow @HIVEblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to HIVE's YouTube channel .

On Behalf of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

"Frank Holmes"

Interim Executive Chairman

