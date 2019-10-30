HIVE Blockchain Appoints New Director

ZUG, Switzerland and VANCOUVER, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (OTCQX:HVBTF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dave Perrill to its board of directors.

Mr. Perrill has been keenly immersed in the cryptocurrency mining industry and blockchain technology since its formative days. Mr. Perrill is the founder and CEO of Compute North, a rapidly growing data center company that offers low-cost and efficient infrastructure services for clients in the blockchain, cryptocurrency mining and the broader high-performance computing space. Previously he founded and subsequently sold two technology companies, including an Internet Service and Managed Security Provider, which was acquired by Trustwave in 2013. Mr. Perrill has extensive experience in networking, data center engineering, software, and security. He holds a BS in Management Information Systems and an MBA in Finance from the University of Minnesota.

Frank Holmes, HIVE's Interim Executive Chairman, said of the addition of Mr. Perrill: "We are strengthening our bench and building our braintrust to help us execute the next stage of our growth strategy. Over the past year, we have been laser focused on improving our operational efficiency and cost structure to set the stage for profitable growth. We now have a strong cash position and are seeing a pipeline of M&A and growth opportunities. Mr. Perrill's experience and expertise will be invaluable in helping us assess and execute on these opportunities in order to ensure we generate the best return for our shareholders.

"Mr. Perrill provides HIVE with significant expertise in helping cryptocurrency miners maximize large-scale data center operations with improved operational efficiency, a vast knowledge of the North American electrical power and cryptocurrency mining environment, as well as IT, information security, and business expertise," continued Mr. Holmes. "We are very pleased to welcome him to the Board and add to our independent industry experience."

"I am honored to be joining HIVE's Board of Directors," said Mr. Perrill. "HIVE is a pioneer in the industry, being the first to bridge blockchain and cryptocurrencies to traditional capital markets. I look forward to participating in setting the strategic direction for the next stage of growth for the company."

HIVE also announces the date for its annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting will take place on December 18, 2019. The record date for the shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting has been set as shareholders of record as at November 6, 2019.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a growth oriented, TSX.V-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art GPU-based digital currency mining facilities in Iceland and Sweden, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Ethereum continuously as well as cloud-based ASIC-based capacity which produces newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin. Our deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a growing portfolio of crypto-coins.



