HIVE Blockchain Announces Completion of Transition to Blockbase in Sweden

ZUG, Switzerland and VANCOUVER, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (OTCQX:HVBTF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") is pleased to announce that it has completed its announced transition of the Company's GPU chips in Sweden to Blockbase Group DWC-LLC ("Blockbase") from Genesis Mining ("Genesis"), pursuant to the Company's strategic partnership with Blockbase signed in August.

Frank Holmes, HIVE's Interim Executive Chairman, said: "We have successfully taken full control of our Ethereum-mining operations in Sweden with no significant shutdown of our equipment or facility. We have seen improvements in the efficiency and performance of our Swedish facility by leveraging Blockbase's newer software. Additionally, we have identified opportunities to reduce our mining energy costs – the most significant portion of site operating costs - by entering into direct agreements with local electricity suppliers. As we have previously noted, we expect this new operational structure in Sweden to result in more efficient operations, a lower cost structure, and greater flexibility in our operations.

"With the transition in Sweden complete, we are now focusing on a similar optimization program for our other geographic operations," added Mr. Holmes. "Additionally, with a strong balance sheet and healthy net cash position, we continue to carefully assess expansion opportunities in North America. We look forward to providing further details on our operational progress later this month when we report our financial results for the quarter ended September 30. We expect to provide conference call details for these results in the near future."

