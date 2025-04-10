HITRUST Quarterly Threat Analysis Confirms CSF v11.2 Addresses 100% of MITRE ATT&CK® Techniques

Latest findings confirm effectiveness of HITRUST controls to today's cyber threat landscape

FRISCO, Texas, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- HITRUST , the leader in information security assurance, today announced the release of its latest Cyber Threat Adaptive Quarterly Update (Q4 2024) — confirming that HITRUST CSF® (framework) version 11.2 covers 100% of all addressable MITRE ATT&CK® techniques - a key validation of HITRUST's controls relevance to the real-world techniques and tactics used by today's adversaries. While many threat reports focus on breach stats and attack vectors, this report addresses the effectiveness of HITRUST controls against the current cyber threat landscape.

HITRUST's Cyber Threat Adaptive (CTA) program systematically analyzes real-world threat intelligence, breach data, and adversary behavior to ensure that control requirements in the HITRUST CSF remain effective to actual cyber threats.

Key Findings from the Q4 2024 Cyber Threat Adaptive Analysis

100% of all addressable MITRE ATT&CK® techniques are covered by HITRUST CSF controls in version 11.2.

are covered by HITRUST CSF controls in version 11.2. 97% of techniques are mitigated by two or more distinct control requirements , enabling layered defense and reducing single points of failure.

are mitigated by , enabling layered defense and reducing single points of failure. 94% of Credential Access techniques , 92% of Exfiltration techniques , and 100% of Lateral Movement tactics are addressed — the same techniques used in many high-profile breaches.

, , and are addressed — the same techniques used in many high-profile breaches. 30+ control requirements were updated in 2024 through CTA-led analysis to maintain threat alignment and minimize attacker dwell time.

were updated in 2024 through CTA-led analysis to maintain threat alignment and minimize attacker dwell time. HITRUST continuously monitors emerging attacker TTPs and adapts control requirements quarterly, ensuring organizations don't fall behind as threats evolve.

These findings demonstrate that HITRUST-certified organizations aren't just compliant — they're actively defended against the threats that matter most. HITRUST doesn't just offer a framework — it delivers an adaptive system of protection.

Why It Matters

This analysis reinforces HITRUST's unique position in the industry: offering a threat-informed, control-validated assurance program that continuously and regularly evolves to reflect and protect against the true threat landscape. This approach underpins HITRUST's commitment to:

Relevant Controls – continuously evaluated to ensure effective mitigations against known and emerging cyber threats

– continuously evaluated to ensure effective mitigations against known and emerging cyber threats Reliable Assurance – validated by consistent, rigorous assessment standards

– validated by consistent, rigorous assessment standards Proven Risk Mitigation – fewer than 1% of HITRUST-certified environments reported breaches in the past two years

Download the Full Report

Get a detailed look at how HITRUST controls align to MITRE ATT&CK techniques and what that means for risk mitigation.

Download the Q4 2024 Cyber Threat Adaptive Analysis.

About HITRUST

HITRUST, the leader in information security assurance, offers certification programs for the application and validation of security, privacy, and AI controls. Informed by over 60 standards and frameworks, the company's threat-adaptive approach delivers the most relevant and reliable solutions, including multiple selectable and traversable assessments and certifications, an ecosystem of over 100 independent assessment firms, centralized quality reviews, reporting and certification, and a powerful SaaS platform enabling its program and process. For over 17 years, HITRUST has led the assurance industry and today is widely recognized as the most trusted solution to establish, maintain, and demonstrate security capabilities for risk management and compliance.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Leslie Kesselring

Kesselring Communications for HITRUST

[email protected]

503-358-1012

SOURCE HITRUST Services Corp.