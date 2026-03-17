HITRUST Appoints Industry Veterans to Drive Customer Success, Expand Industry Thought Leadership, and Accelerate Growth

New executive leaders support rising demand for third-party information risk management, improved cybersecurity, and AI security controls

FRISCO, Texas, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- HITRUST, the leading provider of information security assurance for risk management and compliance, today announced the appointments of Sean Foster as Chief Revenue Officer and Marc Solomon as Chief Marketing Officer, strengthening the company's executive leadership team as organizations increasingly seek measurable information risk and cybersecurity to manage growing third-party vendor risk.

The appointments come as enterprises face expanding digital ecosystems, increasing regulatory pressure, and rising supply-chain threats that demand more rigorous and transparent approaches to cybersecurity assurance and risk quantification. HITRUST continues to see growing demand from organizations seeking standardized, independently validated security assurance that enables them to confidently manage ecosystem risk and ecosystem resilience.

"Trust has become a foundational requirement for digital business," said Gregory Webb, Chief Executive Officer of HITRUST. "Third-party vendor risk has become one of the most material and least controlled exposures facing organizations today. Regulatory scrutiny, supply-chain interdependence, and accelerating cyber incidents have fundamentally changed how vendor risk is measured and managed. I'm delighted to welcome both Sean and Marc who bring deep domain expertise and professional experience in building and scaling businesses, and their leadership will help us accelerate growth and expand the value we deliver to our customers and partners worldwide."

Sean Foster Named Chief Revenue Officer

As Chief Revenue Officer, Foster is responsible for HITRUST's global revenue strategy, go-to-market execution, and customer success initiatives. He will lead the company's sales and revenue operations functions to expand adoption of HITRUST's cybersecurity assurance solutions across enterprise and regulated industries.

Foster brings more than 25 years of leadership experience scaling cybersecurity and enterprise technology businesses and building disciplined, high-performing revenue and partner organizations. Prior to joining HITRUST, Foster held Chief Revenue Officer and executive revenue leadership roles at Anomali, Forcepoint, IronNet, and Sienna Group. Across these organizations, he led market expansion initiatives, strengthened enterprise sales execution, and supported major strategic milestones, including IronNet's public offering and the acquisition of Sienna Group by ConnectWise.

Marc Solomon Named Chief Marketing Officer

As Chief Marketing Officer, Solomon is responsible for HITRUST's global marketing strategy, market and solution positioning, and demand generation initiatives. He will lead efforts to expand market awareness, strengthen customer engagement, and support the company's continued growth via strategic partners and assessors.

Solomon brings more than 25 years of marketing leadership experience building and scaling marketing organizations within cybersecurity and enterprise technology companies. Prior to joining HITRUST, Solomon served as Chief Marketing Officer and senior marketing executive at ThreatQuotient, Cisco, Sourcefire, Fiberlink, and McAfee, where he led global marketing initiatives that strengthened brand leadership, accelerated market adoption, and supported major strategic milestones, including acquisitions and market expansion.

Supporting the Next Phase of Cybersecurity Assurance

Organizations today depend on vast networks of third-party vendors, service providers, cloud platforms, and software partners. As these ecosystems expand, CISOs and risk leaders face growing pressure to demonstrate that cybersecurity risks are being effectively managed across their supply chain.

HITRUST's standardized, independently validated cybersecurity assurance framework enables organizations to demonstrate effective security controls, reduce compliance complexity, and build trust with customers, regulators, and business partners. Critically, as cited in the 2025 Trust Report, 99.41% of customer's certified environments did not report a data-related security breach demonstrating the efficacy of HITRUST certifications.

With Foster leading global revenue strategy and Solomon leading marketing, HITRUST is poised to support the next phase of growth and further strengthen its position as the industry's trusted cybersecurity assurance authority.

About HITRUST

HITRUST is the leader in validated cybersecurity assurance used in third-party risk management and compliance. HITRUST delivers assurance and certification programs for the application and independent validation of security, privacy, and AI controls, harmonized across more than 60 authoritative standards and frameworks. Its threat-adaptive approach combines tiered, selectable assessments (e1, i1, r2, and AI), an ecosystem of over 100 independent assessment firms, centralized quality assurance, standardized reporting, and a powerful SaaS platform to enable consistent, defensible, and scalable assurance. HITRUST delivers the only assurance certification with defensible proof of security, demonstrated by a 99.41% breach-free rate among certified environments in the 2025 Trust Report. For nearly 20 years, HITRUST has defined the standard for trustworthy cybersecurity proof, helping organizations demonstrate measurable cybersecurity resilience across their enterprises and third-party ecosystems.

Contact:

Leslie Jenkins

Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE HITRUST Services Corp.