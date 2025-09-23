HITRUST Appoints Gregory Webb as Chief Executive Officer

Founder Daniel S. Nutkis transitions to Executive Chairman, continuing innovation and thought leadership; seamless continuity for customers and partners

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- HITRUST , the leading provider of information security assurance for risk management and compliance, today announced the appointment of Gregory Webb as Chief Executive Officer. A recognized cybersecurity veteran and B2B software leader, Webb will drive HITRUST's next phase of growth, customer success, and continued market leadership.

Founder Daniel S. Nutkis will transition to Executive Chairman, continuing to guide market strategy and research, thought leadership and innovation. Customers, partners, and assessors will experience no changes to existing programs or support.

This leadership evolution strengthens HITRUST's commitment to advancing cybersecurity and risk assurance. Since 2007, HITRUST has set the standard for trusted, certifiable assurance solutions that manage a broad spectrum of information, cyber, third-party, and AI risks. Webb's focus will include industry engagement, market expansion, and accelerating adoption of HITRUST's core assurance and Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) offerings—the only proven program consistently reducing cyber and information risk.

"HITRUST has defined the gold standard for modern security assurance," said Nutkis. "We remain committed to delivering the industry's leading framework portfolio—integrating threat-adaptive assessments with operational tools to drive efficiency, reduce risk, and simplify programs. I'm thrilled to welcome Gregory, whose leadership and operational expertise will advance our mission for customers, assessors, and partners."

"I'm honored to join HITRUST," said Webb. "With cyber threats evolving rapidly, organizations need adaptive, certifiable assurance. HITRUST is uniquely positioned as a neutral, credible standards-setter. We will ensure continuity for our stakeholders while expanding HITRUST's leadership in cybersecurity and TPRM."

Webb brings over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, information technology and compliance across go-to-market, customer success, and engineering. He most recently served as CEO and Board Chairman of AppViewX, leading its growth journey. His prior leadership roles include Venafi (acquired by CyberArk) and Bromium (acquired by HP). Webb holds a PhD from UCLA and was a Fulbright Scholar at Stockholm University.

