Hitachi Systems Security and YULCOM Join Forces to Enhance Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Solutions in Quebec and globally

BLAINVILLE, QC, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Hitachi Systems Security, a leading cybersecurity consulting firm, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with YULCOM, a dynamic digital transformation and IT consulting firm. This collaboration combines the expertise of both organizations to provide comprehensive cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions to clients in Quebec and beyond.

As a security-first global consultant, Hitachi Systems Security helps businesses establish a proactive and resilient security posture that protects their critical assets, helps organizations comply with applicable regulations and confidently execute a digital-first business growth strategies.

YULCOM brings a wealth of knowledge in digital transformation, IT consulting, and cloud solutions. With a focus on innovation, YULCOM assists businesses in leveraging technology to drive growth, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences.

Matt Castonguay, Chief Revenue Officer at Hitachi Systems Security, stated, "We are excited to partner with YULCOM, a company known for its innovative approach to digital transformation. Together, we will empower organizations to navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity and digitalization with confidence."

Youmani Jérôme LANKOANDE, President at YULCOM, commented, "This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to help businesses harness the power of technology for growth. By integrating cybersecurity into our services, we ensure our clients are secure in their digital transformation journey."

About Hitachi Systems Security

Hitachi Systems Security is based in Blainville, QC - Canada, and specializes in cybersecurity and data privacy services. The organization became part of Hitachi Systems Group company in 2015. With Security Operations Centers (SOCs) in Canada, India (Pune), Japan, and Switzerland, the organization provides managed security services to monitor security risks to customer systems as well as security consulting services, including risk management, vulnerability management, data privacy, and regulation services, serving clients primarily in the Caribbean, Europe, Japan, India, LATAM and North America.

For more information, contact:

Veronica Pillay, Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

About YULCOM:

YULCOM Technologies is a Montreal-based multinational consulting firm that specializes in information technology, systems integration, and artificial intelligence solutions. YULCOM specializes in web design, software development, web packages and web and mobile applications. It supports its customers in integrating the best digital technologies and improving their process management in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

For more information:

Louis Caron – Project Manager

[email protected]

1500 Du Collège, office 400, Montreal, QC, Canada

514 375 6190 – www.yulcom-technologies.com

SOURCE YULCOM Technologies