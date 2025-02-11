Hitachi Scroll Compressor Showcases Innovative Low-Side Scroll Compressor at AHR Expo, Debuts in North America

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- At the AHR Expo, North America's largest HVACR event held from February 10-12, Hitachi Scroll Compressor made its solo debut with the global launch of its innovative low-side scroll compressor and announced its entry into the North American market. This move highlights Hitachi Scroll Compressor's technological prowess and commitment to innovation in the HVAC industry.

During this significant event, the newly launched low-side scroll compressor stands out with advanced features, including an optimized involute design for low GWP refrigerants that boosts efficiency while maintaining the world-class dependability of Hitachi's pioneering scroll compressor family. Engineered to be compatible with both R454B and R32 refrigerants, it aligns with green initiatives by providing a more efficient and environmentally friendly solution. The compressor also features a new high-efficiency hermetic motor and an optimized load for stable operation across its entire range, ensuring exceptional functionality and reliability.

In addition, Hitachi Scroll Compressor showcased its extensive range of high-side scroll compressors, highlighting the company's commitment to product diversity and innovation. This comprehensive product line caters to a wide array of applications, including VRF systems, chillers, heat pumps, transport, refrigeration, and energy storage solutions. By deeply understanding user needs, Hitachi Scroll Compressor continuously innovates its products to meet the increasingly specialized demands of the market, ensuring exceptional user experiences.

Wisdom Hao, General Manager at China & Southeast Asia/Pacific Compressor Business Unit of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Inc., said: "Our independent presence at the AHR Expo marks a significant step in our global strategy as we enter the North American market. We are committed to our strategy of Full Inverter, New Refrigerant and New Globalization. This exhibition not only highlights Hitachi Scroll Compressor's strength in technological innovation but also underscores our commitment to this key market. With advanced technology and an extensive product range, we aim to deeply cultivate the North American market creating greater value for our customers."

Hitachi Scroll Compressor remains committed to its dedication towards "New Refrigerant" adoption and international expansion by pushing technological innovations that accelerate growth in global markets. By maintaining a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the company aims to provide solutions that not only meet but exceed market expectations, reinforcing its position as a leader in the HVAC industry.

About Hitachi Scroll Compressor:

In 1983, HITACHI introduced the world's first scroll compressor tailored for air-conditioning applications. Four years later, the brand launched the world's premier scroll compressor designed for Railway AC systems.

In 1988, HITACHI unveiled the world's debut scroll compressor engineered specifically for Refrigeration purposes.

By 2008, HITACHI created China's inaugural R410A DC inverter scroll compressor, integrating cutting-edge dynamic oil balance management technology.

At Hitachi Scroll Compressor, our unwavering commitment is to infuse comfort and harmony into your living and working spaces through the continual innovation of energy-efficient and eco-friendly compressors. With over eight decades of pioneering innovation, our premium compressors have earned a reputation as the optimal choice for dependability and quality.

For more information visit: https://compressors.hitachiaircon.com/en

