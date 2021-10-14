HISUN Motors Canada Appoints LendCare as Preferred Lender

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - LendCare Capital Inc., a leading Canadian finance and technology company, and wholly owned subsidiary of goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), today announced a preferred lending partnership with newly-launched HISUN Motors Canada, providing financial flexibility for powersports enthusiasts who demand high quality vehicles for their all-terrain adventure experiences.

"As we welcome HISUN into the thriving Canadian powersports market, we're confident that LendCare will power HISUN vehicle sales across the country", said Ali Metel, CEO, LendCare Capital Inc. "HISUN has been recognized as one of the largest global powersports providers, consistently matching innovative product designs with consumer demand, and LendCare will play an integral role in driving new revenue for their dealers coast-to-coast".

"Competing in the Canadian powersports marketplace is a key component of HISUN's long-term growth strategy", said Joe Tranter, General Manager, Hisun Motors Canada. "The new partnership with LendCare perfectly aligns with the evolution of our expansion plans, with over 60 dealers in Canada or over 300 in North America currently selling our vehicles. We look forward to fully integrating LendCare into our national sales operations".

LendCare, one of Canada's largest powersport lenders, is leveraging FrontLine, its proprietary financing technology, which allows Canadians to apply for financing from anywhere in real-time.

About LendCare Capital Inc.

LendCare Capital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), is a Canadian point-of-sale consumer finance and technology company, which enables over 6,000 businesses to increase their revenue by providing full credit spectrum financing at the point-of-sale. For over a decade, LendCare has cleared a path to providing fast, reliable, and affordable financing options for the powersports, automotive, retail, home improvement and health sectors, while processing over $6 billion in loan applications to date. With a dedicated team of finance experts and well-established partnerships with merchants, dealerships, and brokers, LendCare bridges the gap between credit score and customers living their best life.

About HISUN Motors Canada

For over 30 years, HISUN Motors has provided quality and revolutionary all-terrain vehicles for some of the biggest names in the powersports industry. Now, HISUN Motors is focused on expanding their success into the Canadian Market with the official launch of HISUN Motors Canada Corp., a subsidiary of HISUN Motors Corp., USA. With the addition of a new Distribution Center in Stoney Creek, Ontario, HISUN is excited about growing with the Canadian Market. Dedicated to delivering a complete line of unique and versatile UTVs and ATVs, with a common focus of surpassing industry expectations, HISUNS' mission is to fuel enthusiasts worldwide with innovative products that propel the industry.

For further information: For all LendCare Media Inquiries: Jackie Bain, Director of Marketing, [email protected]

