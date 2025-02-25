History made as ŦE,ITḴEN,IST I SȽEW̱ÁL,NOṈET SĆȺ,Í, a Joint Statement by the W̱SÁNEĆ Chiefs of Tsartlip, Tseycum First Nations, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and the Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation acknowledge the W̱SÁNEĆ Nation is the beneficiary of and successor to the North Saanich and South Saanich Treaties of 1852

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the province of British Columbia, and the Tsartlip and Tseycum First Nations – have signed the ŦE,ITḴEN,IST I SȽEW̱ÁL,NOṈET SĆȺ,Í, a joint statement that's name translates to 'Moving Forward and Speaking the Truth and Peace of Mind at Last'.

The Joint Statement is the first time Canada and British Columbia have formally recognized that the W̱SÁNEĆ Nation – which includes but is not limited to the Tsartlip and Tseycum First Nations – is the beneficiary of and successor to the North Saanich and South Saanich Treaties of 1852.

It acknowledges there are differing perspectives, a written and oral version of the North and South Saanich Treaties, and that a lack of government recognition and understanding of W̱SÁNEĆ's oral history and W̱SÁNEĆ's view of the spirit and intent of the North Saanich and South Saanich Treaties resulted in negative impacts. This statement is a first step on the path to healing, lasting reconciliation, and renewal. Please find a full copy of the ŦE,ITḴEN,IST I SȽEW̱ÁL,NOṈET SĆȺ,Í, Joint Statement from Tsartlip First Nation and Tseycum First Nation.

"Today's joint statement is a long overdue acknowledgment of W̱SÁNEĆ oral history and sacred rights and obligations to the territory we have lived on since time immemorial. By working to understand the Treaties through the lens of W̱SÁNEĆ worldview, B.C. and Canada are at last taking meaningful first steps to true reconciliation, paving the way for new opportunities and a better quality of life for our families and future generations."

Chief Don Tom, Tsartlip First Nation

"Today marks an important step forward in our shared journey of truth-telling and reconciliation. In signing this Joint Statement, we are laying the foundation for a better relationship with the Crown, one based in recognition. In the past, our communities have faced difficulties having the Crown recognize us as beneficiaries of the North and South Saanich Treaties and this has prevented progress and growth. This Joint Statement sets that right. It means that we will not face that fundamental issue anymore, and we can get on with the reconciliation work we all need to be doing, building a better future for our children and all future generations of W̱SÁNEĆ."

Chief Tanya Jimmy, Tseycum First Nation

"This co-developed Joint Statement with the Tsartlip and Tseycum First Nations and the Government of B.C. is a historic milestone in our shared journey toward reconciliation. Through this Statement we have set the stage for meaningful discussions and collaborative work to reconcile differing views, build understanding, and achieve shared solutions together that are based on respect for rights and true partnership. This has been years in the making and fulfills the promise that the First Nations have been waiting to be fulfilled for generations."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This statement is the result of a unique collaboration between the Tsartlip and Tseycum First Nations, B.C. and Canada that recognizes the special treaty relationship created by the North Saanich and South Treaties of 1852. Acknowledging our histories and honouring the spirit and intent of these treaties will help us work together for a stronger and better future for the W̱SÁNEĆ and all British Columbians."

The Honourable Christine Boyle, B.C. Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

