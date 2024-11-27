QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - After years of litigation and rigorous negotiations, Saraïlis Avocats announces an out-of-court settlement with the Government of Canada to compensate non-unionized and casual federal employees impacted by payroll issues caused by the Phoenix pay system. This settlement, which is subject to approval by the Quebec Superior Court, marks a significant step in recognizing the rights of thousands of non-unionized and casual employees who worked for the government between February 2016 and March 2020.

The class action, initiated in 2017 by Ms. Ezmie Bouchard and represented by Saraïlis Avocats, sought compensation for moral damages suffered by employees affected by the Phoenix payroll system's failures. The malfunctions attributed to the Phoenix pay system caused significant hardships for numerous federal employees, disrupting their daily lives and personal finances.

"The Phoenix pay system caused major issues for thousands of federal employees. The Government of Canada was a tough opponent in this case," explains Me Christian Saraïlis. "However, the negotiations have resulted in a fair and equitable settlement for class members to compensate for the moral damages they endured. Without this class action and the sustained efforts since 2017, non-unionized employees would have had little chance of receiving compensation for their moral damages. This is, in our view, a compelling example of justice achieved."

Details of the Settlement

The agreement provides for individual payments to class members, calculated based on the number of eligible years they worked in one of the affected categories, including casual employees, student staff, term employees (less than three months), part-time employees working less than one-third of regular hours, and employees appointed by the Governor in Council.

Upcoming Approval Hearing

The settlement will be submitted for approval to the Quebec Superior Court on February 18, 2024. A notice to class members has been issued to inform them of the settlement terms, the approval hearing, and the procedure to opt out of the class action, if desired. Affected members are invited to visit https://phoenixclassaction.ca to understand their rights and the proposed compensation, as well as to review the notice to members.

