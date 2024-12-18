Historic Downtown Kingston Hotel Opens its Doors as Kingston Marriott

Kingston's Newest Hotel Features Creative Culinary Offerings, Intuitive Meeting Spaces and Locally Influenced Design Steps Away From The Waterfront

KINGSTON, ON and McLEAN, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Easton's Group of Hotels, The Gupta Group, in partnership with The Remington Group and the Rudolph Bratty family, and Marriott Hotels announced the opening of Kingston Marriott. The hotel officially welcomed guests to its renovated hotel on December 18th, 2024, at 285 King St.E, Kingston, Ontario. Within steps of the waterfront, this hotel provides excellent access to restaurants, shopping, and the must-see attractions Kingston offers. With 172 guestrooms and over 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, this hotel boasts downtown Kingston, Ontario's largest available event space.

Located in the heart of Kingston, near notable attractions such as Kingston City Hall, Springer Market Square, and the vintage storefronts of Princess Street, Kingston Marriott is the prime location for exploring the city's vibrant heritage. The hotel's grounds are steeped in history, standing on the site of the original Royce Inn Hotel, which was established in 1791.

"We are so excited to welcome guests to the Kingston Marriott officially. With its prime location and beautiful history within the Kingston community, we are overjoyed to join Marriott Hotels and become part of the brand's living legacy of putting people first," said Dr. Gupta, Founder and Executive Chairman of The Gupta Group. "We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests with our heartfelt hospitality and exceptional service."

Timeless Hospitality Unveiled

Kingston Marriott's guestrooms offer an inviting, upscale retreat that thoughtfully blends modern comforts with the city's rich cultural heritage. The guestrooms are tailored for today's traveller, with technology-enabled workspaces, spacious layouts, and open closets designed to keep essentials within view and accessible. Locally inspired limestone textures and serene blues reflect Kingston's "Limestone City" roots and waterfront, while contemporary Indigenous patterns and art add depth and authenticity. It's a seamless blend of comfort, style, and locally rooted design that brings the spirit of Kingston to every stay.

Premium Culinary Journeys Await

At the heart of Kingston Marriott is Academy Food and Drink, an inviting open-concept restaurant in the lobby that offers a culinary journey. With a commitment to sourcing local ingredients, the menu features diverse dishes celebrating the region's flavours and Western-inspired favourites. The restaurant's open layout is ideal for everything from casual meals to social gatherings, offering the ideal setting for private events and buyout opportunities. Kingston Marriott also features M Club, an executive club lounge for Marriott Bonvoy Members with Elite status. The lounge offers complimentary breakfast, all-day refreshments, and evening cocktails.

Meetings Renewed

Kingston Marriott offers 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, well-suited for corporate and social gatherings. With State-of-the-art amenities and functional layouts, the space allows for seamless customization for large-scale conferences or intimate wedding celebrations. Kingston Marriott provides personalized service, ensuring every detail is expertly managed so guests can focus on what truly matters.

"We are thrilled to be able to showcase our capabilities and commitment to delivering exceptional service. Every event hosted here is a fantastic opportunity for us to contribute to our client's success," said Srinivas Srirangam, General Manager, Kingston Marriott

Kingston Marriott is located at 285 King St. E. Kingston, ON K7L 3B1. For more information, call 613-544-4434 or visit their website.

