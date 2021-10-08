Historic Contract at William Osler Health System

The four-year collective agreement will include wage increases of 12%. This is the most substantial increase in the Canadian health care sector in over 15 years.

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - A historic collective agreement has been negotiated between the clerical employees represented by Teamsters Local Union 419 and William Osler Health System. After five days of negotiations, they have reached a fully recommended deal.

The four-year collective agreement will include wage increases of 12%. This is the most substantial increase in the Canadian health care sector in over 15 years.

In addition, benefits will be improved as well as weekend premiums. A full-time Chief Steward will also be available to the members and paid by the hospital.

" The solidarity of the workers and the hard work of the negotiating team have paid off," said François Laporte, President of Teamsters Canada. " Our members deserve this great contract because they are at the heart of the efficiency of these hospitals. »

Voting will take place at Brampton Civic Hospital, Etobicoke General Hospital and Brampton Memorial Hospital on October 26th and 27th 2021.

"Our members have stepped up during this pandemic, said the President of Local Union 419, Jason Sweet. "It feels good when the hard work, the courage and the self-sacrifice of our front line sisters and brothers are recognized. »

William Osler Health System is an accredited hospital system comprised of Brampton Civic Hospital, Etobicoke General Hospital and Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness.

"It's about the members, this was long overdue, said Brandon Dawe, business agent of Local Union 419."

The Teamsters Union represents 125,000 members in Canada. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which has 1.4 million members in North America.

For further information: Stéphane Lacroix, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Teamsters Canada, Cell: 514-609-5101, [email protected]

