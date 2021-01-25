His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales participating in today's release of annual ranking of World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations
TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Corporate Knights 17th annual ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations is being released this morning, at a virtual event opening with live remarks from His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. The ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 8,080 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. According to the Toronto-based sustainable-business research company's latest analysis, the world's most sustainable corporation in 2021 is Schneider Electric SE, a French company providing digital energy and automation solutions.
In recent decades, Schneider has shifted its focus to data centers; storage and other distributed energy resources; and smart solutions that advance electrification, energy efficiency and renewability. It now earns 70% of its revenue from, and directs 73% of its investments toward, sustainable solutions. Schneider also performs strongly in racial and gender diversity and in resource productivity and safety.
The collective performance of this year's ranked companies further demonstrates the reality that forward-looking companies have maintained (if not enhanced) their sustainability commitment in the face of the daunting challenge of building back from the disruption of the pandemic.
"We are honoured and grateful to be ranked number one by Corporate Knights," said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "It is a major encouragement for our teams and partners, and a great recognition of more than 15 years of engagement to make our company and the world greener and more inclusive. Sustainability is a journey that we accomplish with our people, partners, suppliers, customers and communities where we operate. This recognition goes also to all of them."
Analysis of financial performance and corporate longevity continues to demonstrate that the most sustainable companies tend to both outperform and outlast. From its inception on February 1, 2005, to December 31, 2020, the Global 100 Index1 has generated a total investment return of 263% compared to 220% for the MSCI ACWI (see Appendix A below for long-term trend). The average age of a Global 100 company in 2021 is 74 years, while the average age of a company in the MSCI ACWI is 53 years.
"This year's analysis and results strongly suggest that the world's leading companies learned a lesson from the aftermath of the 2008/09 financial crisis," says Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights. "Rather than de-prioritizing sustainability when confronted with a major shock, they've recognized that it will drive the success of recovery strategies."
This year's ranking was based on several new performance indicators that reflect social concerns highlighted by both the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. They include paid sick leave, executive and board racial diversity, and clean investments (capital expenditures, R&D and acquisitions). On average, one-third of investments on the part of Global 100 companies are clean, in contrast to less than one-quarter for their peers, while the percentage of Global 100 companies that offer at least 10 days of paid sick leave (86%) is more than double that of their peers on the MSCI ACWI (41%).
Global 100 companies earn on average 41% of their revenues from products or services aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, compared to just 8% for their peers.
|
Metric
|
Global 100
|
MSCI ACWI
|
Clean revenues (from products or services with beneficial environmental or social impacts as % of total revenues)
|
41%
|
8%
|
% of investment (Capex, R&D, acquisitions) with beneficial environmental or social impacts
|
33%
|
22%
|
% of non-males on boards
|
32%
|
24%
|
Executive pay linked to sustainability measures (% of companies having such a link)
|
80%
|
25%
|
% offering at least 10 days of paid sick leave
|
86%
|
41%
The 20 American and 13 Canadian companies were the largest national contingents in the 2021 Global 100, although in regional terms Europe dominated, occupying 41 positions in this year's ranking. The Nordic countries in particular continued to punch notably above their weight. New entrants on the Global 100 from Turkey and India reflect a growing and potentially transformative Asian presence among the world's most sustainable companies.
Normally announced at an event concurrent with the World Economic Forum in Davos, this year's Global 100 launch include a virtual CEO roundtable discussion, focusing on the imperative for businesses to speed up the race to a net-zero-emission economy. This event takes place 2–3PM Central European Time with opening remarks from Prince Charles, and the involvement of Sanda Ojiambo (head of the United Nations Global Compact) and the CEOs of four perennial Global 100 companies: McCormick & Co, Natura & Co, Ørsted and Schneider Electric. Free registration is available at tinyurl.com/2021G100.
Twenty-eight of the Global 100 companies have signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment, an initiative by a global coalition of UN agencies and business leaders to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.
For full Global 100 rankings and methodology details, please see corporateknights.com/global100
About Corporate Knights: Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.
Appendix I: 2021 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World
|
Rank
|
Company
|
Sector
|
Country
|
1
|
Schneider Electric SE
|
Industrial Conglomerates
|
France
|
2
|
Ørsted A/S
|
Power Generation
|
Denmark
|
3
|
Banco do Brasil SA
|
Banks and Investment Services
|
Brazil
|
4
|
Neste Oyj
|
Oil & Gas
|
Finland
|
5
|
Stantec Inc
|
Consulting and Professional Services
|
Canada
|
6
|
McCormick & Company Inc
|
Packaged and Processed Food and Ingredients
|
USA
|
7
|
Kering SA
|
Clothing and Accessory Retail
|
France
|
8
|
Metso Outotec
|
Construction & Engineering Services
|
Finland
|
9
|
American Water Works Company Inc
|
Water Utilities
|
USA
|
10
|
Canadian National Railway Co
|
Freight
|
Canada
|
11
|
Rexel SA
|
Industrial Distributors
|
France
|
12
|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC
|
Power Generation
|
UK
|
13
|
Cisco Systems Inc
|
Communications Equipment
|
USA
|
14
|
Storebrand ASA
|
Insurance
|
Norway
|
15
|
Owens Corning
|
Building Materials
|
USA
|
16
|
Eisai Co Ltd
|
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|
Japan
|
17
|
Cascades Inc
|
Packaging
|
Canada
|
18
|
Brambles Ltd
|
Assorted Business Support Services
|
Australia
|
19
|
Iberdrola SA
|
Power Generation
|
Spain
|
20
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Mnfg. Co Ltd
|
Electronic Products
|
Taiwan
|
21
|
Vestas Wind Systems A/S
|
Electronic Products
|
Denmark
|
22
|
UPM-Kymmene Oyj
|
Forest Products
|
Finland
|
23
|
Osram Licht AG
|
Electronic Products
|
Germany
|
24
|
Chr Hansen Holding A/S
|
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|
Denmark
|
25
|
Siemens AG
|
Industrial Conglomerates
|
Germany
|
26
|
Trane Technologies PLC
|
Building Materials
|
USA
|
27
|
Verbund AG
|
Power Generation
|
Austria
|
28
|
Akzo Nobel NV
|
Chemicals
|
Netherlands
|
29
|
IGM Financial Inc
|
Banks and Investment Services
|
Canada
|
30
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
|
Technology Hardware
|
USA
|
31
|
Acciona SA
|
Construction & Engineering Services
|
Spain
|
32
|
Sysmex Corp
|
Healthcare Equipment
|
Japan
|
33
|
ABB Ltd
|
Industrial Conglomerates
|
Switzerland
|
34
|
Arcelik AS
|
Home Appliances and Houseware
|
Turkey
|
35
|
BT Group PLC
|
Telecommunications
|
UK
|
36
|
Novozymes A/S
|
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|
Denmark
|
37
|
ING Groep NV
|
Banks and Investment Services
|
Netherlands
|
38
|
Johnson Controls International PLC
|
Industrial Machinery Manufacturing
|
Ireland
|
39
|
Alstom SA
|
Construction Machinery & Industrial Vehicles
|
France
|
40
|
City Developments Ltd
|
Real Estate
|
Singapore
|
41
|
Konica Minolta Inc
|
Technology Hardware
|
Japan
|
42
|
Natura & Co Holding SA
|
Personal Products
|
Brazil
|
43
|
Autodesk Inc
|
Software and Related Services
|
USA
|
44
|
National Australia Bank Ltd
|
Banks and Investment Services
|
Australia
|
45
|
Transcontinental Inc
|
Packaging
|
Canada
|
46
|
BNP Paribas SA
|
Banks and Investment Services
|
France
|
47
|
Bank of Montreal
|
Banks and Investment Services
|
Canada
|
48
|
Ball Corp
|
Packaging
|
USA
|
49
|
Allianz SE
|
Insurance
|
Germany
|
50
|
HP Inc
|
Technology Hardware
|
USA
|
51
|
Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd
|
Chemicals
|
Japan
|
52
|
Comerica Inc
|
Banks and Investment Services
|
USA
|
53
|
Standard Bank Group Ltd
|
Banks and Investment Services
|
South Africa
|
54
|
Telus Corp
|
Telecommunications
|
Canada
|
55
|
Dassault Systèmes SE
|
Software and Related Services
|
France
|
56
|
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
|
Banks and Investment Services
|
Italy
|
57
|
Sims Metal Management Ltd
|
Construction Materials
|
USA
|
58
|
CapitaLand Ltd
|
Real Estate
|
Singapore
|
59
|
Intel Corp
|
Electronic Products
|
USA
|
60
|
Samsung SDI Co Ltd
|
Electronic Products
|
South Korea
|
61
|
Accenture PLC
|
IT Consulting & Services
|
Ireland
|
62
|
Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd
|
Packaged and Processed Food and Ingredients
|
Hong Kong
|
63
|
Essity AB
|
Forest Products
|
Sweden
|
64
|
CNP Assurances SA
|
Insurance
|
France
|
65
|
Sanofi SA
|
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|
France
|
66
|
Valeo SA
|
Vehicles and Parts
|
France
|
67
|
Commerzbank AG
|
Banks and Investment Services
|
Germany
|
68
|
Cogeco Communications Inc
|
Telecommunications
|
Canada
|
69
|
Sun Life Financial Inc
|
Insurance
|
Canada
|
70
|
Xerox Holdings Corp
|
Technology Hardware
|
USA
|
71
|
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
|
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|
Japan
|
72
|
Tech Mahindra Ltd
|
IT Consulting & Services
|
India
|
73
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
|
Mining
|
Canada
|
74
|
Analog Devices Inc
|
Electronic Products
|
USA
|
75
|
Pearson PLC
|
Human Resource Services
|
UK
|
76
|
Adidas AG
|
Footwear
|
Germany
|
77
|
Prologis Inc
|
Real Estate
|
USA
|
78
|
Lenovo Group Ltd
|
Technology Hardware
|
China
|
79
|
Unilever PLC
|
Personal Products
|
UK
|
80
|
StarHub Ltd
|
Telecommunications
|
Singapore
|
81
|
Orkla ASA
|
Packaged and Processed Food and Ingredients
|
Norway
|
82
|
AstraZeneca PLC
|
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|
UK
|
83
|
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd
|
Banks and Investment Services
|
South Korea
|
84
|
SAP SE
|
Software and Related Services
|
Germany
|
85
|
Canadian Solar Inc
|
Electronic Products
|
Canada
|
86
|
Nordea Bank Abp
|
Banks and Investment Services
|
Finland
|
87
|
Kesko Oyj
|
Grocery and Diversified Stores
|
Finland
|
88
|
Henkel AG & Co KgaA
|
Personal Products
|
Germany
|
89
|
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
|
Communications Equipment
|
Sweden
|
90
|
Alphabet Inc
|
Internet Companies
|
USA
|
91
|
Teck Resources Ltd
|
Mining
|
Canada
|
92
|
Industria de Diseno Textil SA
|
Clothing and Accessory Retail
|
Spain
|
93
|
Koninklijke KPN NV
|
Telecommunications
|
Netherlands
|
94
|
BYD Co Ltd
|
Vehicles and Parts
|
China
|
95
|
Workday Inc
|
Software and Related Services
|
USA
|
96
|
Maxim Integrated Products Inc
|
Electronic Products
|
USA
|
97
|
Tesla Inc
|
Vehicles and Parts
|
USA
|
98
|
Novo Nordisk A/S
|
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
|
Denmark
|
99
|
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd
|
Grocery and Diversified Stores
|
Canada
|
100
|
NVIDIA Corp
|
Electronic Products
|
USA
1 Calculated by Solactive and available via Bloomberg and Refinitiv, this index is composed of Global 100–ranked companies. It is equally weighted and mirrors the sector composition of the MSCI ACWI on a percentage basis.
