His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales participating in today's release of annual ranking of World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Corporate Knights 17th annual ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations is being released this morning, at a virtual event opening with live remarks from His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. The ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 8,080 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. According to the Toronto-based sustainable-business research company's latest analysis, the world's most sustainable corporation in 2021 is Schneider Electric SE, a French company providing digital energy and automation solutions. 

In recent decades, Schneider has shifted its focus to data centers; storage and other distributed energy resources; and smart solutions that advance electrification, energy efficiency and renewability. It now earns 70% of its revenue from, and directs 73% of its investments toward, sustainable solutions. Schneider also performs strongly in racial and gender diversity and in resource productivity and safety.

The collective performance of this year's ranked companies further demonstrates the reality that forward-looking companies have maintained (if not enhanced) their sustainability commitment in the face of the daunting challenge of building back from the disruption of the pandemic.

"We are honoured and grateful to be ranked number one by Corporate Knights," said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "It is a major encouragement for our teams and partners, and a great recognition of more than 15 years of engagement to make our company and the world greener and more inclusive. Sustainability is a journey that we accomplish with our people, partners, suppliers, customers and communities where we operate. This recognition goes also to all of them."

Analysis of financial performance and corporate longevity continues to demonstrate that the most sustainable companies tend to both outperform and outlast. From its inception on February 1, 2005, to December 31, 2020, the Global 100 Index1 has generated a total investment return of 263% compared to 220% for the MSCI ACWI (see Appendix A below for long-term trend). The average age of a Global 100 company in 2021 is 74 years, while the average age of a company in the MSCI ACWI is 53 years.

"This year's analysis and results strongly suggest that the world's leading companies learned a lesson from the aftermath of the 2008/09 financial crisis," says Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights. "Rather than de-prioritizing sustainability when confronted with a major shock, they've recognized that it will drive the success of recovery strategies."

This year's ranking was based on several new performance indicators that reflect social concerns highlighted by both the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. They include paid sick leave, executive and board racial diversity, and clean investments (capital expenditures, R&D and acquisitions). On average, one-third of investments on the part of Global 100 companies are clean, in contrast to less than one-quarter for their peers, while the percentage of Global 100 companies that offer at least 10 days of paid sick leave (86%) is more than double that of their peers on the MSCI ACWI (41%).

Global 100 companies earn on average 41% of their revenues from products or services aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, compared to just 8% for their peers.

Metric

Global 100

MSCI ACWI

Clean revenues (from products or services with beneficial environmental or social impacts as % of total revenues)

41%

8%

% of investment (Capex, R&D, acquisitions) with beneficial environmental or social impacts

33%

22%

% of non-males on boards

32%

24%

Executive pay linked to sustainability measures (% of companies having such a link)

80%

25%

% offering at least 10 days of paid sick leave

86%

41%

The 20 American and 13 Canadian companies were the largest national contingents in the 2021 Global 100, although in regional terms Europe dominated, occupying 41 positions in this year's ranking. The Nordic countries in particular continued to punch notably above their weight. New entrants on the Global 100 from Turkey and India reflect a growing and potentially transformative Asian presence among the world's most sustainable companies.

Normally announced at an event concurrent with the World Economic Forum in Davos, this year's Global 100 launch include a virtual CEO roundtable discussion, focusing on the imperative for businesses to speed up the race to a net-zero-emission economy. This event takes place 2–3PM Central European Time with opening remarks from Prince Charles, and the involvement of Sanda Ojiambo (head of the United Nations Global Compact) and the CEOs of four perennial Global 100 companies: McCormick & Co, Natura & Co, Ørsted and Schneider Electric. Free registration is available at tinyurl.com/2021G100.

Twenty-eight of the Global 100 companies have signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment, an initiative by a global coalition of UN agencies and business leaders to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

For full Global 100 rankings and methodology details, please see corporateknights.com/global100

About Corporate Knights: Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

 Appendix I: 2021 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

Rank

Company

Sector

Country

1

Schneider Electric SE

Industrial Conglomerates

France

2

Ørsted A/S

Power Generation

Denmark

3

Banco do Brasil SA

Banks and Investment Services

Brazil

4

Neste Oyj

Oil & Gas

Finland

5

Stantec Inc

Consulting and Professional Services

Canada

6

McCormick & Company Inc

Packaged and Processed Food and Ingredients

USA

7

Kering SA

Clothing and Accessory Retail

France

8

Metso Outotec

Construction & Engineering Services

Finland

9

American Water Works Company Inc

Water Utilities

USA

10

Canadian National Railway Co

Freight

Canada

11

Rexel SA

Industrial Distributors

France

12

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC

Power Generation

UK

13

Cisco Systems Inc

Communications Equipment

USA

14

Storebrand ASA

Insurance

Norway

15

Owens Corning

Building Materials

USA

16

Eisai Co Ltd

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

Japan

17

Cascades Inc

Packaging

Canada

18

Brambles Ltd

Assorted Business Support Services

Australia

19

Iberdrola SA

Power Generation

Spain

20

Taiwan Semiconductor Mnfg. Co Ltd

Electronic Products

Taiwan

21

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Electronic Products

Denmark

22

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Forest Products

Finland

23

Osram Licht AG

Electronic Products

Germany

24

Chr Hansen Holding A/S

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

Denmark

25

Siemens AG

Industrial Conglomerates

Germany

26

Trane Technologies PLC

Building Materials

USA

27

Verbund AG

Power Generation

Austria

28

Akzo Nobel NV

Chemicals

Netherlands

29

IGM Financial Inc

Banks and Investment Services

Canada

30

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Technology Hardware

USA

31

Acciona SA

Construction & Engineering Services

Spain

32

Sysmex Corp

Healthcare Equipment

Japan

33

ABB Ltd

Industrial Conglomerates

Switzerland

34

Arcelik AS

Home Appliances and Houseware

Turkey

35

BT Group PLC

Telecommunications

UK

36

Novozymes A/S

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

Denmark

37

ING Groep NV

Banks and Investment Services

Netherlands

38

Johnson Controls International PLC

Industrial Machinery Manufacturing

Ireland

39

Alstom SA

Construction Machinery & Industrial Vehicles

France

40

City Developments Ltd

Real Estate

Singapore

41

Konica Minolta Inc

Technology Hardware

Japan

42

Natura & Co Holding SA

Personal Products

Brazil

43

Autodesk Inc

Software and Related Services

USA

44

National Australia Bank Ltd

Banks and Investment Services

Australia

45

Transcontinental Inc

Packaging

Canada

46

BNP Paribas SA

Banks and Investment Services

France

47

Bank of Montreal

Banks and Investment Services

Canada

48

Ball Corp

Packaging

USA

49

Allianz SE

Insurance

Germany

50

HP Inc

Technology Hardware

USA

51

Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd

Chemicals

Japan

52

Comerica Inc

Banks and Investment Services

USA

53

Standard Bank Group Ltd

Banks and Investment Services

South Africa

54

Telus Corp

Telecommunications

Canada

55

Dassault Systèmes SE

Software and Related Services

France

56

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Banks and Investment Services

Italy

57

Sims Metal Management Ltd

Construction Materials

USA

58

CapitaLand Ltd

Real Estate

Singapore

59

Intel Corp

Electronic Products

USA

60

Samsung SDI Co Ltd

Electronic Products

South Korea

61

Accenture PLC

IT Consulting & Services

Ireland

62

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd

Packaged and Processed Food and Ingredients

Hong Kong

63

Essity AB

Forest Products

Sweden

64

CNP Assurances SA

Insurance

France

65

Sanofi SA

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

France

66

Valeo SA

Vehicles and Parts

France

67

Commerzbank AG

Banks and Investment Services

Germany

68

Cogeco Communications Inc

Telecommunications

Canada

69

Sun Life Financial Inc

Insurance

Canada

70

Xerox Holdings Corp

Technology Hardware

USA

71

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

Japan

72

Tech Mahindra Ltd

IT Consulting & Services

India

73

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

Mining

Canada

74

Analog Devices Inc

Electronic Products

USA

75

Pearson PLC

Human Resource Services

UK

76

Adidas AG

Footwear

Germany

77

Prologis Inc

Real Estate

USA

78

Lenovo Group Ltd

Technology Hardware

China

79

Unilever PLC

Personal Products

UK

80

StarHub Ltd

Telecommunications

Singapore

81

Orkla ASA

Packaged and Processed Food and Ingredients

Norway

82

AstraZeneca PLC

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

UK

83

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd

Banks and Investment Services

South Korea

84

SAP SE

Software and Related Services

Germany

85

Canadian Solar Inc

Electronic Products

Canada

86

Nordea Bank Abp

Banks and Investment Services

Finland

87

Kesko Oyj

Grocery and Diversified Stores

Finland

88

Henkel AG & Co KgaA

Personal Products

Germany

89

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Communications Equipment

Sweden

90

Alphabet Inc

Internet Companies

USA

91

Teck Resources Ltd

Mining

Canada

92

Industria de Diseno Textil SA

Clothing and Accessory Retail

Spain

93

Koninklijke KPN NV

Telecommunications

Netherlands

94

BYD Co Ltd

Vehicles and Parts

China

95

Workday Inc

Software and Related Services

USA

96

Maxim Integrated Products Inc

Electronic Products

USA

97

Tesla Inc

Vehicles and Parts

USA

98

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

Denmark

99

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd

Grocery and Diversified Stores

Canada

100

NVIDIA Corp

Electronic Products

USA





1 Calculated by Solactive and available via Bloomberg and Refinitiv, this index is composed of Global 100–ranked companies. It is equally weighted and mirrors the sector composition of the MSCI ACWI on a percentage basis.

