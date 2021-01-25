His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales participating in today's release of annual ranking of World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Corporate Knights 17th annual ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations is being released this morning, at a virtual event opening with live remarks from His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. The ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 8,080 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. According to the Toronto-based sustainable-business research company's latest analysis, the world's most sustainable corporation in 2021 is Schneider Electric SE, a French company providing digital energy and automation solutions.

In recent decades, Schneider has shifted its focus to data centers; storage and other distributed energy resources; and smart solutions that advance electrification, energy efficiency and renewability. It now earns 70% of its revenue from, and directs 73% of its investments toward, sustainable solutions. Schneider also performs strongly in racial and gender diversity and in resource productivity and safety.

The collective performance of this year's ranked companies further demonstrates the reality that forward-looking companies have maintained (if not enhanced) their sustainability commitment in the face of the daunting challenge of building back from the disruption of the pandemic.

"We are honoured and grateful to be ranked number one by Corporate Knights," said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "It is a major encouragement for our teams and partners, and a great recognition of more than 15 years of engagement to make our company and the world greener and more inclusive. Sustainability is a journey that we accomplish with our people, partners, suppliers, customers and communities where we operate. This recognition goes also to all of them."

Analysis of financial performance and corporate longevity continues to demonstrate that the most sustainable companies tend to both outperform and outlast. From its inception on February 1, 2005, to December 31, 2020, the Global 100 Index1 has generated a total investment return of 263% compared to 220% for the MSCI ACWI (see Appendix A below for long-term trend). The average age of a Global 100 company in 2021 is 74 years, while the average age of a company in the MSCI ACWI is 53 years.

"This year's analysis and results strongly suggest that the world's leading companies learned a lesson from the aftermath of the 2008/09 financial crisis," says Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights. "Rather than de-prioritizing sustainability when confronted with a major shock, they've recognized that it will drive the success of recovery strategies."

This year's ranking was based on several new performance indicators that reflect social concerns highlighted by both the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. They include paid sick leave, executive and board racial diversity, and clean investments (capital expenditures, R&D and acquisitions). On average, one-third of investments on the part of Global 100 companies are clean, in contrast to less than one-quarter for their peers, while the percentage of Global 100 companies that offer at least 10 days of paid sick leave (86%) is more than double that of their peers on the MSCI ACWI (41%).

Global 100 companies earn on average 41% of their revenues from products or services aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, compared to just 8% for their peers.

Metric Global 100 MSCI ACWI Clean revenues (from products or services with beneficial environmental or social impacts as % of total revenues) 41% 8% % of investment (Capex, R&D, acquisitions) with beneficial environmental or social impacts 33% 22% % of non-males on boards 32% 24% Executive pay linked to sustainability measures (% of companies having such a link) 80% 25% % offering at least 10 days of paid sick leave 86% 41%

The 20 American and 13 Canadian companies were the largest national contingents in the 2021 Global 100, although in regional terms Europe dominated, occupying 41 positions in this year's ranking. The Nordic countries in particular continued to punch notably above their weight. New entrants on the Global 100 from Turkey and India reflect a growing and potentially transformative Asian presence among the world's most sustainable companies.

Normally announced at an event concurrent with the World Economic Forum in Davos, this year's Global 100 launch include a virtual CEO roundtable discussion, focusing on the imperative for businesses to speed up the race to a net-zero-emission economy. This event takes place 2–3PM Central European Time with opening remarks from Prince Charles, and the involvement of Sanda Ojiambo (head of the United Nations Global Compact) and the CEOs of four perennial Global 100 companies: McCormick & Co, Natura & Co, Ørsted and Schneider Electric. Free registration is available at tinyurl.com/2021G100.

Twenty-eight of the Global 100 companies have signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment , an initiative by a global coalition of UN agencies and business leaders to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

For full Global 100 rankings and methodology details, please see corporateknights.com/global100

About Corporate Knights: Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

Appendix I: 2021 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

Rank Company Sector Country 1 Schneider Electric SE Industrial Conglomerates France 2 Ørsted A/S Power Generation Denmark 3 Banco do Brasil SA Banks and Investment Services Brazil 4 Neste Oyj Oil & Gas Finland 5 Stantec Inc Consulting and Professional Services Canada 6 McCormick & Company Inc Packaged and Processed Food and Ingredients USA 7 Kering SA Clothing and Accessory Retail France 8 Metso Outotec Construction & Engineering Services Finland 9 American Water Works Company Inc Water Utilities USA 10 Canadian National Railway Co Freight Canada 11 Rexel SA Industrial Distributors France 12 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC Power Generation UK 13 Cisco Systems Inc Communications Equipment USA 14 Storebrand ASA Insurance Norway 15 Owens Corning Building Materials USA 16 Eisai Co Ltd Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Japan 17 Cascades Inc Packaging Canada 18 Brambles Ltd Assorted Business Support Services Australia 19 Iberdrola SA Power Generation Spain 20 Taiwan Semiconductor Mnfg. Co Ltd Electronic Products Taiwan 21 Vestas Wind Systems A/S Electronic Products Denmark 22 UPM-Kymmene Oyj Forest Products Finland 23 Osram Licht AG Electronic Products Germany 24 Chr Hansen Holding A/S Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Denmark 25 Siemens AG Industrial Conglomerates Germany 26 Trane Technologies PLC Building Materials USA 27 Verbund AG Power Generation Austria 28 Akzo Nobel NV Chemicals Netherlands 29 IGM Financial Inc Banks and Investment Services Canada 30 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Technology Hardware USA 31 Acciona SA Construction & Engineering Services Spain 32 Sysmex Corp Healthcare Equipment Japan 33 ABB Ltd Industrial Conglomerates Switzerland 34 Arcelik AS Home Appliances and Houseware Turkey 35 BT Group PLC Telecommunications UK 36 Novozymes A/S Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Denmark 37 ING Groep NV Banks and Investment Services Netherlands 38 Johnson Controls International PLC Industrial Machinery Manufacturing Ireland 39 Alstom SA Construction Machinery & Industrial Vehicles France 40 City Developments Ltd Real Estate Singapore 41 Konica Minolta Inc Technology Hardware Japan 42 Natura & Co Holding SA Personal Products Brazil 43 Autodesk Inc Software and Related Services USA 44 National Australia Bank Ltd Banks and Investment Services Australia 45 Transcontinental Inc Packaging Canada 46 BNP Paribas SA Banks and Investment Services France 47 Bank of Montreal Banks and Investment Services Canada 48 Ball Corp Packaging USA 49 Allianz SE Insurance Germany 50 HP Inc Technology Hardware USA 51 Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd Chemicals Japan 52 Comerica Inc Banks and Investment Services USA 53 Standard Bank Group Ltd Banks and Investment Services South Africa 54 Telus Corp Telecommunications Canada 55 Dassault Systèmes SE Software and Related Services France 56 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Banks and Investment Services Italy 57 Sims Metal Management Ltd Construction Materials USA 58 CapitaLand Ltd Real Estate Singapore 59 Intel Corp Electronic Products USA 60 Samsung SDI Co Ltd Electronic Products South Korea 61 Accenture PLC IT Consulting & Services Ireland 62 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd Packaged and Processed Food and Ingredients Hong Kong 63 Essity AB Forest Products Sweden 64 CNP Assurances SA Insurance France 65 Sanofi SA Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology France 66 Valeo SA Vehicles and Parts France 67 Commerzbank AG Banks and Investment Services Germany 68 Cogeco Communications Inc Telecommunications Canada 69 Sun Life Financial Inc Insurance Canada 70 Xerox Holdings Corp Technology Hardware USA 71 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Japan 72 Tech Mahindra Ltd IT Consulting & Services India 73 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Mining Canada 74 Analog Devices Inc Electronic Products USA 75 Pearson PLC Human Resource Services UK 76 Adidas AG Footwear Germany 77 Prologis Inc Real Estate USA 78 Lenovo Group Ltd Technology Hardware China 79 Unilever PLC Personal Products UK 80 StarHub Ltd Telecommunications Singapore 81 Orkla ASA Packaged and Processed Food and Ingredients Norway 82 AstraZeneca PLC Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology UK 83 Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Banks and Investment Services South Korea 84 SAP SE Software and Related Services Germany 85 Canadian Solar Inc Electronic Products Canada 86 Nordea Bank Abp Banks and Investment Services Finland 87 Kesko Oyj Grocery and Diversified Stores Finland 88 Henkel AG & Co KgaA Personal Products Germany 89 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Communications Equipment Sweden 90 Alphabet Inc Internet Companies USA 91 Teck Resources Ltd Mining Canada 92 Industria de Diseno Textil SA Clothing and Accessory Retail Spain 93 Koninklijke KPN NV Telecommunications Netherlands 94 BYD Co Ltd Vehicles and Parts China 95 Workday Inc Software and Related Services USA 96 Maxim Integrated Products Inc Electronic Products USA 97 Tesla Inc Vehicles and Parts USA 98 Novo Nordisk A/S Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Denmark 99 Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd Grocery and Diversified Stores Canada 100 NVIDIA Corp Electronic Products USA











1 Calculated by Solactive and available via Bloomberg and Refinitiv, this index is composed of Global 100–ranked companies. It is equally weighted and mirrors the sector composition of the MSCI ACWI on a percentage basis.

SOURCE Corporate Knights Inc.

For further information: Toby Heaps, CEO, Corporate Knights, Phone: +1 (416) 274.1432, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.corporateknights.ca

