Hiroshima Watch, Stolen From UN, Remains Missing - Daughter of Survivor Makes Documentary To Call Out To World "8:15 Hiroshima | From Father To Daughter" First Global Screening Event (Free, August 6-9)

A First Person Account of a Teen Hiroshima Survivor to Remind the World of The Horrors of Nuclear War and The Power of Love and Forgiveness. A Global Screening Will Occur During the Tenth Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference Being Held at The United Nations in New York – Where The Heat-fused Watch of Shinji Mikamo Went Missing in 1989.

"What has kept the world safe from the bomb since 1945 has not been deterrence, in the sense of fear of specific weapons, so much as it's been memory. The memory of what happened at Hiroshima." - John Hersey