Hiram Walker & Sons Limited and Unifor Local 2027 reach 4 year agreement

WINDSOR, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Hiram Walker & Sons Limited is pleased to announce a four-year collective agreement has been ratified between the Company and Unifor Local 2027, which represents its 153 production and skilled trades workers in Windsor, Ontario.

The new agreement was reached six months before the current agreement was due to expire. Approximately 86% of the union membership voted in favour of the new deal. "We are very pleased to have come to a new four-year collective agreement with Unifor. This provides a strong and positive foundation for continued growth at Hiram Walker & Sons," says Angelo DeMarco, Senior Director of Human Resources, North American Operations.

James Mitchell, President Unifor Local 2027 says, "We are very pleased with the outcome and proud to have bargained a fair agreement with the Company that provides improvements for our members and contributes to long-term growth and stability. I would like to thank Local 2027 membership for their support!"

The deal provides for the following changes:

4 year collective agreement beginning January 4, 2022

Lump Sum payments totaling $5,000 over the life of the agreement

over the life of the agreement Early Signing bonus of $4,000

Vacation schedule improvements

Introduction of a Temporary Part Time Student program

18 voluntary retirement incentive packages over the life of the contract

About Hiram Walker & Sons Limited

Established nearly 160 years ago, Hiram Walker & Sons Limited's tradition of blending quality ingredients, processes and highly skilled people continues at the Windsor, Ontario based production facility. Hiram Walker produces brands such as J.P. Wiser's®, Lot No. 40®, Pike Creek®, Gooderham & Worts® and Royal Reserve® Canadian whiskies, Polar Ice® vodka, Malibu® and Lamb's® rums, and McGuinness® liqueurs for Canadian distribution by its affiliate, Corby Spirit and Wine Limited. Hiram Walker is a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard S.A., a leading global spirits and wine company with premium international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo® wines.

