Hip Image Celebrates 10 Years as a Calgary Innovator in Photo Booths & Event Photography

Introducing Calgary's First-Ever Glambot™ and AI-Powered Photo & Video Activations

CALGARY, AB, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Hip Image, a Calgary-based, women-owned/operated and Métis co-owned business, is celebrating 10 years of redefining event experiences through photo booths, video booths and high-impact event photography. Since its launch in 2015, the company has led the way in interactive event engagement, delivering photo booth experiences, brand activations, and cutting-edge event photography to clients across Canada.

What began with Canada's first VW photo booth concept bus has evolved into a next-level event photography firm. From 360° video activations and AI-driven photo booths to fully customized installations among them Indigenous-specific photo booth sets with AI customizations, Hip Image continues to push creative boundaries.

"From day one, our goal was to create one-of-a-kind experiences that truly connect with people," says Monique de St. Croix, co-founder of Hip Image. "Now, 10 years later, we're still leading the way—introducing Calgary's first Glambot™ and AI-powered photo and video booths to elevate events like never before."

As part of its 10-year milestone, Hip Image is introducing Calgary's first-ever Glambot™—the high-speed robotic camera experience made famous on Hollywood's biggest red carpets. This cinematic, slow-motion technology delivers sleek, high-fashion footage that transforms the photo booth experience.

"When we introduced the VW photo booth to Canada, it changed the game for event activations," says de St. Croix. "Now, we're doing it again with the Glambot™ and AI-driven photo and video activations—redefining how people capture and experience events."

Hip Image's AI-powered photo and video activations add another level of engagement, offering real-time enhancements, interactive overlays, and fully branded content—a first for Calgary's event scene.

The company has partnered with many non-profits, using its platform to support meaningful causes along the way. As Hip Image moves forward, it remains committed to pioneering new event experiences and ensuring Calgary stays ahead of the curve in photo and video booths, event photography, and immersive activations.



Photos for media use can be found on Dropbox.

