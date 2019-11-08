Hip Hop SUPERSTAR OFFSET from Migos To Play Strada Status Live! Nov. 27th, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -

Wednesday November 27th, 2019

Doors Open at 7pm

Universal Event Space

6240 Hwy 7, Vaughan, ON L4H 4G3

Offset From Migos Live In Concert Nov.27th (CNW Group/Strada Entertainment Group)

Ladies & Gentleman, meet one of the most internationally recognized famous Hip Hop artist in music, someone who needs no introduction – Offset from the insanely popular group Migos!

OFFSET! With over 14.8 million followers on Instagram @offsetyrn Just recently celebrated his one year anniversary to female Hip Hop Superstar and future film actor Cardi B, who is set to appear in the next Fast and Furious movie, will be in the 6ix north of Toronto in Vaughan.

Come experience Offset up close and personal for a Live Performance at the Massive Universal Event Space.

Cardi B hangs with him intimately every evening and now you can to on Nov.27th!

Tickets Now on Sale at Eventbrite.ca

http://bit.ly/2JXgW8f

Tix Start at $45 for Limited Time

Official Video Announcement from OFFSET

https://youtu.be/WXx9If1wbpA



Additional Performing Acts in Attendance

DJ Baby Yu @djbabyyu (Official Tour DJ)

DJ Wikked @wikked23

Yung Tory @yungtory

Casino Barnes @casinobarnes

GBody @Gbody_pk

HHChace @HHChace … And many more!



VIRAL CONTEST

Meet OFFSET Backstage in Person!

Create a 30 second video and tell us why you deserve to meet Offset Backstage!

Post /Tag @Stradaentertainmentgroup and All Your Friends! On Instagram and Facebook

The video with the most views/likes will be chosen as the Winner

One Winner will be announced on Nov.26th, 2019.

Tix Availability Include

General Admission

VIP Front Row

VIP Balcony + Premium Open Bar/Food Station all night

Backstage Meet and Greet

Backstage Meet and Greet + Open Bar/Food Stations all night

2 x Exclusive suites

About Strada

STRADA was born in June 2015, with a vision to become the largest outdoor car show in Canada, They successfully accomplished that goal, and introduced themselves into the entertainment and concert industry, successfully hosting many outdoor car and concert events.

Strada has morphed from an outdoor viral car club into its true marketing potential of becoming a live concert promoter hosting pop cultures most popular acts.

Strada Entertainment aims to dominate this future market, as they continue to rise.

STRADA GROUP OF COMPANIES INC., has a mission, we thrive on above and beyond events, and settle for nothing but the best, our fans and following are the best!!!

Presented by Strada Entertainment Group - Z103.5FM - 93.5FM

www.stradacarshows.com

Instagram:

@stradaentertainmentgroup @stradajbr

#stradaentertainmentgroup #stradajbr #stradastatus #offset

