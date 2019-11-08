Hip Hop SUPERSTAR OFFSET from Migos To Play Strada Status Live! Nov. 27th, 2019
Nov 08, 2019, 15:05 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -
Wednesday November 27th, 2019
Doors Open at 7pm
Universal Event Space
6240 Hwy 7, Vaughan, ON L4H 4G3
Ladies & Gentleman, meet one of the most internationally recognized famous Hip Hop artist in music, someone who needs no introduction – Offset from the insanely popular group Migos!
OFFSET! With over 14.8 million followers on Instagram @offsetyrn Just recently celebrated his one year anniversary to female Hip Hop Superstar and future film actor Cardi B, who is set to appear in the next Fast and Furious movie, will be in the 6ix north of Toronto in Vaughan.
Come experience Offset up close and personal for a Live Performance at the Massive Universal Event Space.
Cardi B hangs with him intimately every evening and now you can to on Nov.27th!
Tickets Now on Sale at Eventbrite.ca
http://bit.ly/2JXgW8f
Tix Start at $45 for Limited Time
Official Video Announcement from OFFSET
https://youtu.be/WXx9If1wbpA
Additional Performing Acts in Attendance
DJ Baby Yu @djbabyyu (Official Tour DJ)
DJ Wikked @wikked23
Yung Tory @yungtory
Casino Barnes @casinobarnes
GBody @Gbody_pk
HHChace @HHChace … And many more!
VIRAL CONTEST
Meet OFFSET Backstage in Person!
- Create a 30 second video and tell us why you deserve to meet Offset Backstage!
- Post /Tag @Stradaentertainmentgroup and All Your Friends! On Instagram and Facebook
- The video with the most views/likes will be chosen as the Winner
- One Winner will be announced on Nov.26th, 2019.
Tix Availability Include
General Admission
VIP Front Row
VIP Balcony + Premium Open Bar/Food Station all night
Backstage Meet and Greet
Backstage Meet and Greet + Open Bar/Food Stations all night
2 x Exclusive suites
About Strada
STRADA was born in June 2015, with a vision to become the largest outdoor car show in Canada, They successfully accomplished that goal, and introduced themselves into the entertainment and concert industry, successfully hosting many outdoor car and concert events.
Strada has morphed from an outdoor viral car club into its true marketing potential of becoming a live concert promoter hosting pop cultures most popular acts.
Strada Entertainment aims to dominate this future market, as they continue to rise.
STRADA GROUP OF COMPANIES INC., has a mission, we thrive on above and beyond events, and settle for nothing but the best, our fans and following are the best!!!
Presented by Strada Entertainment Group - Z103.5FM - 93.5FM
Instagram:
@stradaentertainmentgroup @stradajbr
#stradaentertainmentgroup #stradajbr #stradastatus #offset
SOURCE Strada Entertainment Group
For further information: Media Inquires: Please Contact: essentialtalent@gmail.com
Share this article