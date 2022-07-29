Himiway Bike Announces the launch of new official website for the Canadian Market

Himiway is looking forward to a glorious ride in the Canadian market with their comprehensive range of next-gen long-range electric bikes.

TORONTO, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- Himiway is scheduled to officially launch with special promotional offers for Canadian customers on August 1, 2022. The leading American long-range electric bike is currently expanding its product line for the Canadian territory. Himiway's Canadian website is offering 100 CAD off for all buyers who subscribe to their newsletter, and 200 CAD off on buying 2 bikes.

Himiway has brought its entire product line to the Canadian market. The Himiway Cobra boasts the largest e-bike tires in the current (American) market. This all-terrain bike is especially grand for mountain biking as it is intelligently designed to absorb bumps with its 4-bar linkage suspension as well as coil suspension. Its upgraded version, Himiway Cobra Pro, is specially customized for off-road riding enthusiasts. The other two major highlights of the bike are 1300W motor power and a Bafang-made mid-drive motor.

The Cruiser line consists of 3 versions- the Cruiser, the Step-Thru, and the Zebra. The Himiway Cruiser has already earned kudos for its unrivalled adaptability to even the most arduous cycling conditions. This all-terrain bike is able to reach up to 60 miles on a single charge. However, the latest Cruiser version, Himiway Zebra, can touch an even higher range (80 miles). When it comes to Himiway Zebra Step-Thru, it earns brownie points with an upgraded low-step design that makes it more comfortable than its predecessor. The Cruiser is considered the most economical and professional electric fat tire bike for all terrains in the U.S.

About Himiway Bike

A name of big repute across the North American long-range fat tire electric bike scene, Himiway is one of the 3 best electric bike manufacturers in the North American market. Launched in 2017, the ebike company has always been driven by this zeal to tread to those farthest places that others don't really dare to reach. Guided by the vision, Himiway has developed some of the best long-range electric bikes on the market. While regular electric bikes cannot go beyond 40 miles, Himiway's best electric bikes are comfortably able to reach 60-80 miles on a single range.

Himiway Bike

ca.himiwaybike.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Himiway Bike