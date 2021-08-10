Hilton Toronto/Markham Introduces Innovative Hygiene Technology to Maximize Guest Safety

Smartphones are known to be riddled with germs, and The Elite significantly reduces the transmission of viruses and pathogens. Developed by health tech company Glissner, The Elite, can be strategically placed in busy areas of the hotel or conference centre to help keep guests safe.

"We're ecstatic to be partnering with Hilton of Markham as one of our launch partners," said Ronen Benin, CEO, Glissner. "The hotel's leadership team cares first and foremost about the safety of their guests and staff. We're very excited about the multiple ways in which the Hilton plans on using the interactive display on The Elite."

With safety and hygiene becoming an area of increased focus for the hospitality industry, The Elite's quick cleaning time and sleek design provides guests and users with an enhanced experience that aims to replace the long and arduous manual phone sanitization processes.

"The Elite, by Glissner, is a wonderful product that supports the safety measures in place at Hilton Toronto/ Markham against Covid-19," said Astrid Gerrebrands Schyvenaars, Director of Catering and Conference Services, Hilton Toronto/Markham. "Their team is extremely supportive in setting up the Elite for our guests and we are excited to host the Elite kiosk at our hotel."

In addition to proper handwashing and hygiene, keeping smartphone and other high-touch surfaces as clean as possible is a great way to ensure a cleaner and healthier lifestyle.

"Our number one goal at Glissner is to provide seamless and intuitive technology that keeps communities safe," said Benin. "The events of the past 18 months have resulted in a 'new normal' to emerge, where personal hygiene and safety will remain a central theme in helping the fight against harmful viruses."

About Glissner™:

Glissner™ was founded by serial health tech entrepreneur Ronen Benin in early 2020 with the mission of making sanitizing phones as quick and simple as sanitizing hands. With innovative solutions like its CleanPhone™ device, Glissner combines science and delight to instill confidence in every corner of the world by sanitizing handheld objects safely and effectively. Glissner's flagship product CleanPhone™ is a sleek, touchless UV-C light sanitation device that kills 99.99% of viruses and bacteria on a smartphone in 10 seconds.

About Hilton Toronto/Markham:

Spacious accommodations, attentive service and an atmosphere of comfort make Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites Conference Centre & Spa ideal for business and leisure travelers alike. Located just minutes from both the airport and downtown Toronto, the hotel puts Guests in easy reach of major businesses, dining, shopping and other attractions.

