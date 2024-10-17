Hilton Hospitality, Apple Simplicity, Uber Convenience: ElevateOS Is the Future of Multifamily

Elevating Property Management and Resident Experiences Like Never Before

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Elevated Living, the premier provider of integrated resident experience solutions, is excited to announce its rebranding to ElevateOS — the all-in-one resident operating system set to redefine how multifamily properties operate. Much like Apple transformed personal computing and Hilton reimagined hospitality, ElevateOS is reshaping the future of multifamily by offering a seamless, tech-driven platform that integrates every facet of property management and resident engagement.

A Full Operating System for Multifamily Living

Over the years, our solution has evolved from a custom-branded resident app to a comprehensive operating system that now powers entire portfolios, coast to coast. ElevateOS enables property owners, managers, and developers to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and accelerate decision-making — all while saving on-site management teams hours of time. With our all-in-one platform, everything from access control and smart home tech to service bookings is handled effortlessly, creating a frictionless experience for residents and staff alike.

"At ElevateOS, we believe in simplicity and efficiency," said Konrad Koczwara, CEO of ElevateOS. "Our rebranding reflects the evolution of our technology into a full operating system, designed to unify the resident management process, improve property performance, and create smarter buildings."

Introducing ElevateAI: The Future of Real-Time Property Insights

As part of the rebrand, we are thrilled to introduce ElevateAI, our new artificial intelligence module that is being seamlessly integrated into the ElevateOS platform. ElevateAI will provide real-time insights to property managers, enabling them to predict at-risk lease renewals and automate critical property-related tasks. By implementing ElevateAI throughout our platform, managers will have a powerful tool to make data-driven decisions, streamline operations, and improve retention and profitability.

"With ElevateAI, property managers can not only react faster but also proactively anticipate resident needs and optimize their workflows like never before," Koczwara added.

Seamless Integration with What Properties Already Use

ElevateOS integrates the software and hardware already deployed in most properties, eliminating the need for multiple apps for residents and unnecessary logins for property staff. By consolidating an average of 4.7 point solutions per community, ElevateOS helps property owners cut operating expenses by $6–23 per unit per month. This reduction in OPEX represents a significant cost saving for multifamily properties while streamlining operations and improving resident experiences. ElevateOS allows owners and operators to view and analyze all property data and resident insights in one centralized platform.

Revolutionizing Resident Experiences with Uber-Like Convenience

One of the standout features of ElevateOS is its Uber-like functionality for residents, offering them the ability to book concierge services directly from the app. From housekeepers and dog walkers to personal trainers and grocery deliveries, residents can access a full suite of services at their fingertips. Some properties are already seeing more than $30+/unit per month in additional service revenue, driven entirely by the convenience of the platform.

"By unifying resident needs and property management into one cohesive platform, ElevateOS is transforming how multifamily communities operate," said Mitch Karren, Chief Product & Strategy Officer. "We've created a technology solution that improves resident satisfaction while driving significant financial benefits for property owners."

The Future of Multifamily is Here

With its rebranding, ElevateOS is cementing its place as the leader in multifamily property technology. Whether it's simplifying operations, enhancing resident experiences, or driving revenue, ElevateOS — now with the power of ElevateAI — is designed to meet the needs of the modern multifamily property.

For more information about ElevateOS and how it's reshaping the future of multifamily, visit https://elevateOS.com

About ElevateOS:

ElevateOS is the industry's first all-in-one resident operating system for multifamily properties, integrating resident management, property operations, and concierge services into a single platform. With ElevateAI providing real-time insights and predictive analytics, ElevateOS empowers property owners and managers to make real-time decisions, improve operational efficiency, and boost NOI while delivering a seamless resident experience.

