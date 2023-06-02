Hilton brings back exclusive pop-up hotel experience 'Hilton on the Green' to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Following last year's successful fan activation, Hilton hosts its 160 square foot pop-up hotel at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

TORONTO, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Hilton is proud to announce the return of their highly successful 'Hilton on the Green' experience to the RBC Canadian Open, June 6-11 at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario.

Hilton on the Green (CNW Group/FUSE Create)

This unique, award winning, one-bedroom pop-up hotel room debuted last year at Canada's National Open Championships—the RBC Canadian Open and the CP Women's Open—with twelve lucky guests spending the night right on the green. This year, two more lucky fans have won their one-night stay through a contest earlier this year. They will get to experience this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity along with golf media personality Adam Stanley and Team Canada athlete, Nicole Gal, who will be staying one night each at 'Hilton on the Green' during the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

"We are once again thrilled to bring this authentic, one-of-a-kind experience to the RBC Canadian Open and showcase the light and warmth of our hospitality in this unique location," said Jennifer White, director, destination marketing - US Domestic Markets and Canada, Hilton. At Hilton, we believe it matters where you stay, and we're delighted to help golf lovers and our Hilton Honors members experience the ultimate stay, right on a PGA Tournament golf course."

'Hilton On the Green' made international headlines and received unprecedented local coverage and online engagement in 2022 and won Best Sponsor Activation by the LGPA Tournament Partners at the end-of-year ceremony. Hilton on the Green comes with some added amenities this year, including wellness products Therabody Wave Roller and Therabody Gun Elite. About 47% of travellers prioritize physical wellness, making this a key part of future Hilton stays.

Located on the fifth hole, the pop-up hotel will continue to showcase Hilton Honors perks and Hilton's upscale amenities, including superior beds and linens, complete with a personal concierge and meals delivered right to the front door, plus allow golf fans and Hilton guests alike to truly experience the unrivaled stay Hilton has to offer. The signature DoubleTree cookie and classic Hilton robes will also make an appearance.

This announcement comes on the heels of Golf Canada renewing their multi-year integrated partnership with Hilton as the official hotel partner for the National Sport Federation and its members. It also includes a new integrated partnership with Team Canada featuring Hilton prominently on player uniforms as the Official Hotel Partner

"Following the success of the 'Hilton on the Green' activation at last year's RBC Canadian Open and CP Women's Open, we could not be more thrilled to see the return of this clever and authentic initiative again this year," said Lisa Ferkul, Chief Commercial Officer of Golf Canada. "Thanks to our partners at Hilton for continually providing exceptional experiences for fans to enjoy."

Fabrication of the pop-up hotel was made by independent agency FUSE Create and production partner Artam Design Inc. It was built entirely with Canadian-made materials and sustainable resources.

For further information: To visit 'Hilton on the Green' or to inquire about interview requests, please contact Vanessa Francone, Marketing & PR Manager