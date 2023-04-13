Hillcrest Retains Investment Banking Firm Craig-Hallum Capital Group

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F), a clean technology company developing transformative power conversion technologies and control system solutions for electrical systems, is pleased to announce the engagement of Craig-Hallum Capital Group ("Craig-Hallum") as its capital markets advisory and investment banking firm in the U.S.

Don Currie, Hillcrest Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Over the past two years, we've demonstrated our ability to build the right team and move quickly in executing a robust technology development and commercialization strategy. Engaging Craig-Hallum, a highly respected and recognized investment bank with significant domain experience in our industry, is another next step forward for Hillcrest."

Hillcrest Strategic Advisor, Dan Coker, former President and CEO of Gentherm, added "I know and trust the team at Craig-Hallum and they are the right investment banking firm to advise Hillcrest on the critical next steps of their growth trajectory."

The engagement is effective April 15, 2023, and is subject to the completion of necessary due diligence.

About Craig-Hallum

Founded in 1997, Craig-Hallum Capital Group is an independent, full-service investment banking and corporate advisory firm specialized in advising private and public companies across various growth stages, industries, and transaction events from strategic advisory, capital markets, and M&A advisory services. Craig-Hallum's core focus is to deliver insightful, differentiated advice and services unique to each situation, resulting in meaningful outcomes for each of our clients. Our investment banking professionals work in close partnership with clients to evaluate strategic alternatives and have substantial experience advising and providing market-leading advice and transaction execution for public and private businesses across a wide range of capital markets and M&A transactions. Craig-Hallum is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company developing high-value, high-performance power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HIA.F". For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

