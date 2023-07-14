Hillcore Group Acquires Ruskin Construction Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Hillcore is pleased to announce that they have completed the acquisition of control of Ruskin Construction Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Ruskin Construction has worked for 34 years to provide clients across North America with quality construction services. Ruskin specializes in temporary resource bridges, as well as permanent and highway structures, a variety of foundation options, marine construction, railway refurbishment, aerial pipeline installation and heavy civil construction. Ruskin is a trusted name that is recognized within the construction industry and remains dedicated to ensuring they are a sustainable company that is client and market diversified.

Ruskin currently employs over 250 professionals and provides construction services to the Oil and Gas, Forestry, Transportation, and Mining industries. They have locations in Delta, Prince George, and Mill Bay, British Columbia, as well as in Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Ruskin is committed to meeting or exceeding Occupational Health and Safety regulations and regards safety as a visible demonstration of care and concern for their employees, their clients and the public.

Ruskin currently has partnerships with several First Nations in Northern BC, including the Haisla Nation, Saulteau, and Tsimshian Nations.

For further information, please visit: www.ruskinconstruction.com

The Hillcore Group

Hillcore Group is an active purchaser and operator of various businesses across Canada, with a focus on backing management buyouts.

The Hillcore Group is a leading independent Canadian investment and advisory firm. We invest predominantly in the life sciences, real estate, seniors living, financial, industrial, logistics, forestry, and energy sectors. We have offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary. Through our various groups and portfolio companies, we employ more than 5,000 people throughout Canada.

Entities under our management have an asset value in excess of $5 billion. Since 2005, we have completed acquisitions, directly or indirectly through our investment funds, with an aggregate asset value in excess of $9 billion.

For further information, please visit our website: www.HillcoreGroup.com

